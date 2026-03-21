Colorado Buffaloes Coach JR Payne Speaks Candidly Before NCAA Tournament Appearance

The Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball team has been able to prove doubters wrong all season long, which has led them to this opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament. Coach JR Payne has been able to lead this team to several ranked wins and a deep run in the Big 12 tournament to the semifinals, where they nearly lost to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Before Colorado's first round matchup, coach JR Payne had some thoughts on Colorado’s season and what has gotten them to this point.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Jr. Payne yells out during the second round game of the Big 12 Tournament inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, March 5, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coach JR Payne‘s Thoughts

“ It's an expectation, and it has been for some time that we will play in March in this tournament. and be able to win games in March. So one is the way we carry ourselves we train for this. From the very first practice in July all the way through the practice, we are about to have now. So that is something I think it sort of built into the program in how we train and how we compete each day. It’s awesome. This is the premier amateur basketball tournament in the world. And so for us to be here, being able to do it four of the last five years is really special, and also something our kids expect to do now,” said Payne.

This season has been a special one for Colorado, and in a way, could be one of the Buffaloes' better chances to make a run in the Tournament.

Some of the key wins for Colorado include beating ranked teams, such as Baylor, Texas, Tech, and Iowa State, who were all at one point ranked in the top 25, which shows the Buffaloes ability to beat any team anywhere.

Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Desiree Wooten (3) brings the ball up court against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Colorado’s Matchup With Illinois

In the NCAA tournament bracket, the Illinois Fighting Illini are the No. 7 seed while in the bracket in Colorado is the No. 10 seed. For many fans making their brackets, this game seems to be a toss-up. Colorado has a great opportunity to pull off the upset.

In March, it is crucial to have players who can provide rebounding, scoring off the bench, and defense. Thankfully, for Colorado, they have players that can do all of these things.

On the rebounding side, Colorado has three players who average at least 4.5 rebounds, which includes Anaelle Dutat, who averages 8.1 boards per game, Logyn Greer, who averages 4.9 rebounds per game, and Jade Masogsyo, who averages 4.9 on the glass as well.

All three of these players provide great hustle and effort on the glass, and in March, the more possessions generated, the easier it is to score. If these three can continue what they’ve done all season, the extra possessions may be just what Colorado needs to beat Illinois.

Off the bench, Colorado has one of the better scoring combos. This includes guard Desiree Wooten, who averages 13.3 points per game, and Logyn Greer, who averages 9.3 points per game. These two players off the bench can help Colorado to extend leads or cut into the leads when the starters need to come off the court to recharge. Wooten and Greer, in a way, can provide starter-level play.

Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Zyanna Walker (1) drives the ball up court against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

As far as defense goes, Colorado has plenty of players who provide pressure on the perimeter and generate steals consistently. In the backcourt, guard Zyanna Walker averages 2.1 steals per game, guard Kennedy Sanders forces 1.9 steals per game, and Desiree Wooten gets 1.6 steals per game. The front court can also generate pressure with Anaelle Dutat averaging 1.7 steals per game, and Jade Masogayo averaging 1.0 steals per game.

Generating pressure on the perimeter is something that can often be underrated, but could also provide easy points in transition by forcing turnovers. Getting easy points off turnovers is an area that often can turn the tide of tight games in March Madness.

While the Colorado Buffaloes are the underdog heading into Saturday night’s game against Illinois, the Buffaloes have plenty of talent, effort, and opportunity to get the job done. Coach JR Payne will no doubt have her group ready mentally and physically to pull off the upset and advance to the round of 32.

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