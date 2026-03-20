How to Watch Colorado vs. Illinois Live in NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 10-seeded Colorado Buffaloes are squaring off against the No. 7-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, March 21, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Colorado and Illinois are in Regional 1 in the Women's March Madness Bracket, and the winner of the Buffaloes vs. Fighting Illini will advance to face the winner of No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. No. 15 High Point.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Illinois NCAA Tournament Game

Tip: 7:30 p.m. MT

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Colorado's News, Talk & Sports Station, KOA 850AM / 94.1FM

Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Desiree Wooten (3) eyes a shot attempt against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at T-Mobile Center. M | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Colorado vs. Illinois Betting Odds

Illinois is favored by 3.5 points over Colorado in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, according to betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. The moneyline odds also favor Illinois (-175) over Colorado (+145), and the over/under points total is currently set at 132.5, per DraftKings.

ESPN Analytics also favors Illinois over Colorado, giving the Buffaloes only a 31.2 percent chance of winning, according to ESPN's matchup predictor. As a result, Illinois' predicted chances of winning sit at 68.8 percent.

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Shauna Green calls out to her team Friday, March 6, 2026, during a Big Ten women's basketball tournament game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes' Outlook

The Buffaloes will be taking the floor for the first time since falling to West Virginia 48-47 in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament. Colorado won its first two games in the conference tournament before falling just short of a championship opportunity as the No. 6 seed in the Big 12.

After her team was eliminated, Colorado coach JR Payne spoke about the Buffaloes' confidence despite the disappointing end to the season.

"After last week, I don't think there were very many people outside of our locker room that believed we would come here and do what we've done," Payne said. "But we have a tremendous amount of belief in ourselves and in each other. We have a very resilient team, and I think we saw that on full display for three hard-fought games."

The Buffaloes' leading scorer, guard Desiree Wooten, averages 13.3 points per game as well as a team-high 2.6 assists per game. Forward Anaëlle Dutat dominates the boards for Colorado as the Buffaloes' top rebounder.

Although Colorado's defense is one of the better units in the country, allowing an average of 60.7 points per game to opponents, Illinois brings one of the top offenses in the nation to face the Buffaloes in Nashville.

Colorado Buffaloes forward Anaëlle Dutat (15) points towards the bench after scoring against Kansas Jayhawks during the second round game of the Big 12 Tournament inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, March 5, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Led by forwards Berry Wallace and Cearah Parchment, the Fighting Illini average 77.5 points per game, good for No. 22 overall in the nation. The Buffaloes will have their hands full trying to slow down Illinois' offense, but Colorado's defense can punch above its weight.

Averaging 9.5 steals per game, Colorado ranks No. 91 out of 359 teams in women's college basketball. Can the Buffaloes hold Illinois' offense and pull off an upset in the first round of the NCAA Tournament?

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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