Four Sixth Man Candidates for New-Look Colorado Buffaloes Roster

The Colorado Buffaloes have a large number of wild cards on the bench in 2026, as they are debuting a new-look roster. If Colorado wants to find success in the Big 12, it will need a reliable player to come off the bench and lead that unit as its sixth man.

Here’s a look at four players who could emerge as coach Tad Boyle’s sixth man on the 2026 Buffaloes.

1. Guard Ian Inman

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Ian Inman (0) drives to the basket around Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Ryan Crotty (24) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

As a third of Colorado’s key returning group from its loaded 2025 recruiting class, Inman is poised for a major leap forward in 2026. Unfortunately, the guard position is Colorado’s strongest, with the likes of Barrington Hargress, Jalin Holland and Josiah Sanders likely taking up the starting roles.

However, as a sharpshooter who can get hot in a hurry, Inman would be the perfect fit for a scoring sixth man. The bursts of life he could give Colorado off the bench if the starters are struggling to score, or his ability to keep CU in games when the starters need a rest, make him perfect for the job.

While Inman likely won’t remain in the role all season if he plays well enough, he will likely be the first name to mind as a sixth man for Boyle come November.

2. Forward Rider Portela

Sunnyslope guard Rider Portela (15) shoots against Millennium during a game at Millennium High School in Goodyear on Jan. 23, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a former four-star recruit out of high school, according to 247Sports, Portela will be expected to contribute early to the Buffaloes’ ravaged roster. He was a capable scorer in high school, averaging double-digit points in all four years of his career at Sunnyslope High School.

At 6-6, and as a player who can also dish the ball effectively, Portela will create challenges for defenders in man coverage. He has some work to do physically, as it is hard to compete as a Big 12 forward at 175 pounds. But if he has a productive offseason, he could be an excellent first option off the bench for CU.

3. Guard Amir Jones

Harvard-Westlake's Amir Jones is announced with the starting lineup before their game in the Desert Holiday Classic in Rancho Mirage, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones was a similarly capable scorer and passer to Portela in high school, though he didn’t emerge as such until his junior season. This has resulted in him flying below the radar and being unrated by any major recruiting site.

However, he’s still drawn his fair share of Division I attention. In addition to Colorado, he had offers from the Georgia State Panthers and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats per 247Sports.

His impressive frame, scoring ability and floor-general tendencies make him an interesting candidate to lead the bench unit, although he has outside odds to do so.

4. Guard Alex Dickeson

Dickeson is faced with the challenge of adapting to the American game in 2026, but he’s displayed plenty of talent in his career thus far. Prior to committing to the Buffaloes, Dickeson played in Australia’s National Basketball League and posted impressive averages.

He averaged 16.1 points, 2.9 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game during that campaign. His experience and production against professional competition will play heavily in his favor, though it may take time. However, if Dickeson can make the transition quicker than expected, he could be at the helm of Colorado’s bench unit in 2026.

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