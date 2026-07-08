Colorado's Derrick White Makes Appearance at Rockies Game
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Colorado Buffaloes president of basketball strategy Derrick White made an appearance at the Colorado Rockies game in Denver on Sunday afternoon. The Boston Celtics guard threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Rockies game on Sunday afternoon at Coors field.
Derrick White Throws Out First Pitch
Derrick White was hired by Colorado in June of 2026 to be their president of basketball strategy. White is currently a guard for the Celtics and will be entering his 10th season in the NBA in 2026-27. So far in his NBA career, White has averaged 13.4 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game. He was a member of the Celtics’ 2024 NBA Finals winning team and has made All-NBA Defensive teams three times.
It’s the NBA offseason for White and he took advantage of the time off by going to a Rockies game during the Fourth of July weekend. He was wearing the jersey of Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland while he threw out the first pitch. Take a look below.
Prior to White’s NBA career, he played his final collegiate season for Colorado in 2016-17. In 34 games played, he averaged 18.1 points, 4.4 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game. White was named First-team All-Pac-12 and was selected No. 29 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.
After nearly a decade of being in the NBA, White will now also be Colorado's president of basketball strategy. His reason for doing this despite already having his calendar full for much of the year with the Celtics? His appreciation for the University of Colorado.
“I’m willing to give some of my time to the University of Colorado and help make this a special place in not just basketball,” White said at his introduction conference next to Buffs coach Tad Boyle. “This is where I’m from so I’m passionate about all the stuff…That’s kind of why I was excited about this opportunity and see how I can grow in this position.”
White played under current Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle in his lone season with the team in 2016-17. Boyle is now entering his 17th season at the helm in Boulder.
Boyle became the coach in Boulder back in 2010. He has accumulated an overall record of 329-220. In this time, Boyle has led the Buffs to the NCAA Tournament six times. However, Colorado has missed the big dance in each of the past two seasons with sub .500 records in Big 12 conference play in both 2024-25 and 2025-26.
Colorado had to retool their roster this offseason after losing three of their top four scorers from last year to the transfer portal: guard Isaiah Johnson, forward Sebastian Rancik, and forward Bangot Dak.
On the flip side of the portal, Colorado was able to add three forwards: David Gomez, Noah Feddersen, and Justin Neely. All three of them were rated by 247Sports as three-star transfers and are coming to Colorado from mid-major college basketball programs.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI, Oregon Ducks On SI and Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1