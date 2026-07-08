Colorado's Derrick White Makes Appearance at Rockies Game

Colorado Buffaloes president of basketball strategy Derrick White made an appearance at the Colorado Rockies game in Denver on Sunday afternoon. The Boston Celtics guard threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Rockies game on Sunday afternoon at Coors field.

Derrick White Throws Out First Pitch

Oct 8, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) dribbles during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Derrick White was hired by Colorado in June of 2026 to be their president of basketball strategy. White is currently a guard for the Celtics and will be entering his 10th season in the NBA in 2026-27. So far in his NBA career, White has averaged 13.4 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game. He was a member of the Celtics’ 2024 NBA Finals winning team and has made All-NBA Defensive teams three times.

It’s the NBA offseason for White and he took advantage of the time off by going to a Rockies game during the Fourth of July weekend. He was wearing the jersey of Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland while he threw out the first pitch. Take a look below.

Prior to White’s NBA career, he played his final collegiate season for Colorado in 2016-17. In 34 games played, he averaged 18.1 points, 4.4 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game. White was named First-team All-Pac-12 and was selected No. 29 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Feb 2, 2017; Stanford, CA, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Derrick White (21) dribbles the ball against the Stanford Cardinal in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Colorado won 81-74. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After nearly a decade of being in the NBA, White will now also be Colorado's president of basketball strategy. His reason for doing this despite already having his calendar full for much of the year with the Celtics? His appreciation for the University of Colorado.

“I’m willing to give some of my time to the University of Colorado and help make this a special place in not just basketball,” White said at his introduction conference next to Buffs coach Tad Boyle. “This is where I’m from so I’m passionate about all the stuff…That’s kind of why I was excited about this opportunity and see how I can grow in this position.”

White played under current Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle in his lone season with the team in 2016-17. Boyle is now entering his 17th season at the helm in Boulder.

Nov 30, 2016; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Derrick White (21) controls the ball in the first half against the Colorado State Rams at Coors Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boyle became the coach in Boulder back in 2010. He has accumulated an overall record of 329-220. In this time, Boyle has led the Buffs to the NCAA Tournament six times. However, Colorado has missed the big dance in each of the past two seasons with sub .500 records in Big 12 conference play in both 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Colorado had to retool their roster this offseason after losing three of their top four scorers from last year to the transfer portal: guard Isaiah Johnson, forward Sebastian Rancik, and forward Bangot Dak.

On the flip side of the portal, Colorado was able to add three forwards: David Gomez, Noah Feddersen, and Justin Neely. All three of them were rated by 247Sports as three-star transfers and are coming to Colorado from mid-major college basketball programs.

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