Five Things Colorado Fans Need to Know About Illinois

The Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball team has a long way to go in order to make a long run in this year’s March Madness tournament, which begins this Saturday night against No. 7 seed Illinois.

As a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Colorado comes in with a long way to go after a great regular season with a 22-11 win-loss record. The Buffaloes are a +3.5 underdogs against Illinois, per DraftKings Sportsbook, and will need to pull off a major upset in order to advance in this tournament.

A hot start and execution throughout will be important in order for Colorado to keep its tournament run alive against Illinois. Winning the battle in the paint will also be important in order to keep pace with Illinois.

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach JR Payne reacts to a play against the Baylor Bears during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

March Madness is known for being unpredictable, but the Buffaloes will need to rely on its resiliency in this high-pressure moment in order to pull off a major upset against a disciplined Illinois Fighting Illini women’s basketball team.

Colorado Faces Difficult Task Slowing Down Berry Wallace

Coach JR Payne and the Buffaloes have been solid defensively this season, but Saturday night brings a new challenge. They’ll need to adjust quickly to Berry Wallace’s scoring and find ways to limit her impact in transition.

Wallace averages 18.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. She can take over a game if left unchecked, especially early, as she has a knack for setting the tone.

Containing Wallace will be key if the Buffaloes hope to pull off the upset on Saturday night. The Buffaloes will need focus, discipline, and energy from the opening tip to keep their tournament run alive.

Shauna Green Has Yet to Make Her Mark in March Madness

Oct 8, 2025; Rosemont, Illinois, USA; Illinois head coach Shauna Green speaks during Big Ten Women’s Basketball Media Days at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

Coach Shauna Green has done an impressive job at both Dayton and now Illinois, but playoff success in March Madness has still eluded her. This season gives her another chance to change that narrative and prove her teams can perform on the biggest stage.

Green owns a 2-5 record in March Madness and has led Illinois to the tournament in three of the last four seasons. Even with Colorado seen as the underdog, Green’s past struggles in the tournament give the Buffaloes some reason for optimism.

If Colorado can stay disciplined and execute at a high level, they have a real shot at challenging Illinois. It will all come down to focus and energy from the opening tip.

Last Year’s Tournament Brought Major Success for Illinois

Oct 8, 2025; Rosemont, Illinois, USA; Illinois’s Berry Wallace speaks during Big Ten Women’s Basketball Media Days at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

Green and the Fighting Illini hit a major milestone last season during the NCAA Tournament. The program had long struggled in the postseason, but Green finally got them back on track and out of decades of a slump.

Green’s tournament win over Creighton was Illinois’ first since the 1999-2000 season.

That victory didn’t just end a long drought—it showed that the Fighting Illini are a program on the rise. Riding that momentum, the team enters this year’s tournament with renewed confidence and higher expectations.

Colorado and Illinois Set for First March Madness Meeting Saturday

This will be the first time the Buffaloes and Fighting Illini meet in the March Madness Tournament. Colorado leads the all-time series 4-2 when the two programs have faced each other.

With both teams hungry to make a statement, Saturday’s matchup promises to be a hard-fought battle. Whoever comes out on top will gain early momentum and confidence heading deeper into the tournament.

Lety Vasconelos Adds Rare Size to Illinois’ Lineup

The Fighting Illini bring a tough, well-rounded squad to the court, but they also have a bit of history working in their favor.

Leading the way is center Lety Vasconelos, who stands 6-foot-7 and is the tallest player in program history. Her size gives Illinois a distinct advantage in the paint and adds a new dimension to the team’s interior presence.

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