Returning Colorado Freshmen Deliver Message to Buffaloes Fans

The Colorado Buffaloes have been busy in the transfer portal this offseason. There have been eight Buffaloes from the 2025-26 team to enter the portal so far. However, there are a few players from last year’s team that will be returning, including freshmen guards Jalin Holland, Ian Inman, and Josiah Sanders.

Here's what they said to Buffaloes fans.

Jalin Holland, Guard

Mar 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Jalin Holland (11) drives to the basket against Utah Utes guard Don McHenry (3) during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Jalin Holland signed with Colorado out of high school as a member of their 2025 recruiting class. The former four-star recruit averaged 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds as a freshman in Boulder.

“Excited to run it back next year,” Holland said in a Colorado basketball Instagram video. “Let’s go Buffs.”

Holland is listed at 6-5, 200 pounds and played an average of 17.4 minutes per game as a true freshman in 2025-26. With Colorado losing many of their top scorers to the portal this offseason, there’s a chance for Holland along with the other returning freshmen to take a leap forward.

Ian Inman, Guard

Feb 11, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Ian Inman (0) walks up court in the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Ian Inman signed with the Buffs as a three-star recruit in their 2025 recruiting class. The 6-6, 200 pound guard averaged 4.1 points as a freshman for the Buffaloes in 2025-26.

“Buff nation, let’s run it back in Boulder and pack out the CU Events Center next year. Go Buffs,” Inman said an Instagram video posted by Colorado basketball.

Josiah Sanders, Guard

Feb 21, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Anthony Roy (9) defends on Colorado Buffaloes guard Josiah Sanders (5) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Josiah Sanders is a 6-5, 210 pound guard that signed with Colorado as a four-star recruit in the 2025 recruiting class. Sanders averaged 4.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists as a freshman in 2025-26.

“What’s up Buff nation? I appreciate ya’ll loving and supporting me throughout my freshman year and I’m excited to stay in my home state and run it back for year two,” Sanders said on a Colorado Instagram video.

Sanders is from Denver and will remain in Colorado for at least another season.

Tad Boyle’s Reaction

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

One person that might be more excited than anyone to get all three of these freshmen back for next season is Colorado coach Tad Boyle. Boyle released a statement addressing the announcements that Holland, Inman, and Sanders would be returning for another season.

“When I think of those three together, I think of toughness. I think of the improvement they made over the course of the season and the togetherness they have,” Boyle said. “Their toughness, energy, and work ethic, when you have those attributes to go along with talent, which they all have, you get a chance to have three really good sophomores next year.”

Colorado will aim to snap a two year NCAA Tournament drought next season. The Buffs played well in non-conference play in 2025-26, but struggled against fellow Big 12 teams. They finished tied for 11th in the conference with a record of 7-11 in Big 12 play. Overall, Colorado went 17-16.

For the second straight season, they played in the College Basketball Crown tournament in Las Vegas. The Buffs fell in their opening game in the quarterfinals to the Oklahoma Sooners.