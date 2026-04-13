Returning Colorado Freshmen Deliver Message to Buffaloes Fans
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The Colorado Buffaloes have been busy in the transfer portal this offseason. There have been eight Buffaloes from the 2025-26 team to enter the portal so far. However, there are a few players from last year’s team that will be returning, including freshmen guards Jalin Holland, Ian Inman, and Josiah Sanders.
Here's what they said to Buffaloes fans.
Jalin Holland, Guard
Jalin Holland signed with Colorado out of high school as a member of their 2025 recruiting class. The former four-star recruit averaged 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds as a freshman in Boulder.
“Excited to run it back next year,” Holland said in a Colorado basketball Instagram video. “Let’s go Buffs.”
Holland is listed at 6-5, 200 pounds and played an average of 17.4 minutes per game as a true freshman in 2025-26. With Colorado losing many of their top scorers to the portal this offseason, there’s a chance for Holland along with the other returning freshmen to take a leap forward.
Ian Inman, Guard
Ian Inman signed with the Buffs as a three-star recruit in their 2025 recruiting class. The 6-6, 200 pound guard averaged 4.1 points as a freshman for the Buffaloes in 2025-26.
“Buff nation, let’s run it back in Boulder and pack out the CU Events Center next year. Go Buffs,” Inman said an Instagram video posted by Colorado basketball.
Josiah Sanders, Guard
Josiah Sanders is a 6-5, 210 pound guard that signed with Colorado as a four-star recruit in the 2025 recruiting class. Sanders averaged 4.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists as a freshman in 2025-26.
“What’s up Buff nation? I appreciate ya’ll loving and supporting me throughout my freshman year and I’m excited to stay in my home state and run it back for year two,” Sanders said on a Colorado Instagram video.
Sanders is from Denver and will remain in Colorado for at least another season.
Tad Boyle’s Reaction
One person that might be more excited than anyone to get all three of these freshmen back for next season is Colorado coach Tad Boyle. Boyle released a statement addressing the announcements that Holland, Inman, and Sanders would be returning for another season.
“When I think of those three together, I think of toughness. I think of the improvement they made over the course of the season and the togetherness they have,” Boyle said. “Their toughness, energy, and work ethic, when you have those attributes to go along with talent, which they all have, you get a chance to have three really good sophomores next year.”
Colorado will aim to snap a two year NCAA Tournament drought next season. The Buffs played well in non-conference play in 2025-26, but struggled against fellow Big 12 teams. They finished tied for 11th in the conference with a record of 7-11 in Big 12 play. Overall, Colorado went 17-16.
For the second straight season, they played in the College Basketball Crown tournament in Las Vegas. The Buffs fell in their opening game in the quarterfinals to the Oklahoma Sooners.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI, Oregon Ducks On SI and Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1