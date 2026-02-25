Colorado Women's Basketball NCAA Tournament Chances Take Brutal Hit

BOULDER — A Rumble in the Rockies made the Colorado Buffaloes' road to March a bit rockier on Tuesday.

The Utah Utes entered the CU Events Center and ended the five-game win streak of coach JR Payne's Buffs (20-9, 11-6 Big 12). It's not a dagger into Colorado's NCAA Tournament hopes, but it was a stiff stab.

Colorado Buffaloes Fall Flat Against Utah Utes

Mar 7, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach JR Payne looks on during the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at T-Mobile Center. | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

The Buffs couldn't find rhythm all night, setting the tone by missing their first nine shots. They shot just 34 percent, settling for jumpers and flubbing chances at the rim (5-for-17 on layups). Only one player with more than two attempts made over half their shots.

There was no shortage of effort, as the Buffaloes grabbed 19 offensive rebounds. However, they scored only 10 points off of them.

Still, they harassed Utah (18-11, 9-8 Big 12) on defense, forcing eight turnovers and seven fouls that created a one-point lead after the opening quarter.

Colorado's second period found more offensive acumen, as forward Jade Crook scored seven of her nine points off the bench. She supplanted foul-troubled forward Tabitha Betson, another theme of the night. Three Buffs picked up three fouls in the game's first half and change, all of whom were from the frontcourt.

Oklahoma State center Tenin Magassa (34) defends against Colorado forward Jade Masogayo (14) during the college basketball game between the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls and the Colorado Buffaloes, Saturday, Feb., 22, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And despite a seven-point halftime lead that reached 10 at one point, Colorado again Flat Stanley'd out of the tunnel. The Buffaloes shot 6-for-19 in the third, while Utah rode guard Lani White's 12 points to a lead. She scored a game-high 21.

After back-to-back 3s early in the fourth, the Buffs faced a seven-point deficit. They'd been there before, but Utah was quick to respond to any scrounged-up points and never gave the lead back. Energy needed for a win was there, but Colorado didn't make due.

"We weren't as ready as we needed to be," Payne said to the media after the game. "Not that we didn't play hard, we always play hard, but execution wasn't what it needed to be, our pace wasn't what it needed to be. At this point in the season, everybody's fighting for their life. We need to make sure that every possession … that we’re just so dialed in, because that’s what it is that time of year.”

The Buffs had possession down two with five seconds left, but forward Jade Masogayo got ahead of herself and fumbled the inbound. It appeared to be a similar play to her game-winning and-one against TCU on Feb. 8, but since then, teams have targeted the senior on defense. Masogayo is shooting just 4-for-19 (21 percent) over her last two games.

The loss could have major tournament ramifications. Utah, tabbed the first team out in Tuesday's latest bracketology, potentially earned a third Quad 1 win, two more than Colorado has this season. It could steal a spot in the bracket, but much can shift before Selection Sunday.

BYU Cougars Await In Season Finale

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; BYU head coach Lee Cummard speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Regardless of surrounding bubble-dwellers, Colorado's next matchup against the BYU Cougars is a must-win. The Buffaloes battered them by 30 points on Feb. 14 at home, so another victory is more than possible.

But oftentimes, road games bring a different style out of the Buffs. They've won four straight away from Boulder but have played down to their competition in each — in rock fights with Kansas State and Kansas, not dominating Houston as most do and nearly falling to lowly Arizona.

The Cougars (18-10, 7-9 Big 12) beat Utah in Salt Lake City their last time out, powered by a career-high 37 points from star guard Delaney Gibb. Freshman guard Olivia Hamlin led BYU against Colorado in the teams' first tilt, scoring 14 points. But besides her and Gibb (11), no Cougar scored more than four amid the Buffs' most lopsided win of conference play.

Stakes are high, so unlike during Tuesday's loss, the Buffs' urgency must reflect it. A loss could certainly spell a lackluster showing in next week's Big 12 tournament, and national respect that flourished after Saturday's upset of No. 20 Texas Tech could fade. So could March Madness.

Tip-off from Provo is set for 2 p.m. MT on Saturday.