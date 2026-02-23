Surging Colorado Buffaloes Receive National Respect in Latest Women's Basketball Poll

Coach JR Payne's Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball team is finally beginning to receive some well-deserved national attention.

Two days after upsetting the No. 20 Texas Tech Red Raiders to extend their winning streak to five, the Buffs received votes in the AP Top 25 Women's College Basketball Poll for the first time this season. Colorado (20-8, 11-5 Big 12) received 23 votes — the most among teams outside the top 25.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Coloradoís Jade Masogayo speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Five other Big 12 teams also received votes in the latest AP Top 25: No. 11 TCU, No. 17 West Virginia, No. 18 Baylor, No. 20 Texas Tech and Iowa State (three votes). Colorado has beaten Iowa State, TCU and Texas Tech in conference play.

“I think it's one of the strongest conferences in the country," Payne said Saturday, per CU. "The fact that some teams, in the lower quarter of the conference, are taking some of the top teams to the wire. It speaks to the strength, balance, and tremendous coaching in our conference. I'm definitely expecting a lot of teams to be dancing in March."

Mar 28, 2024; Albany, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach JR Payne answers questions during the press conference prior to their NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game at MVP Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Colorado is a projected No. 12 seed in ESPN's latest NCAA Tournament projection, released the day before Saturday's win over Texas Tech. Regardless, Colorado appears positioned to reach its first NCAA Tournament since reaching the Sweet 16 in 2024.

Offensively, Colorado has benefited from a well-rounded approach. Desiree Wooten, Jade Masogayo and Zyanna Walker are all averaging over 11 points per game, and Anaelle Dutat scored 62 points in the Buffs' past four games.

It didn’t take long to leave a mark. 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/IAgqjsDxEi — Colorado Women's Basketball 🦬 (@CUBuffsWBB) February 21, 2026

With two regular season games remaining, Colorado currently sits fourth in the Big 12 standings.

"I'm sure everybody knows that we're sort of neck and neck with a bunch of people up near the top," Payne said. "No, we didn't talk about (the stakes). I actually really like that. We're so focused on just doing our job. Execute the game plan, play hard, play tough, and do what we're supposed to do. When we do that, it allows us to stay present and control what we can control."

Colorado will host Utah on Tuesday evening before traveling to BYU on Saturday.

AP Top 25 Women's College Basketball Poll

Feb 22, 2026; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) returns the ball against the Providence Friars in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The undefeated UConn Huskies led the latest AP Top 25, followed by UCLA and South Carolina.

1. UConn Huskies (775 points)

2. UCLA Bruins (744)

3. South Carolina Gamecocks (713)

4. Texas Longhorns (665)

5. Vanderbilt Commodores (660)

6. LSU Tigers (624)

7. Oklahoma Sooners (543)

8. Michigan Wolverines (531)

9. Iowa Hawkeyes (522)

10. Louisville Cardinals (472)

11. TCU Horned Frogs (463)

12. Duke Blue Devils (449)

13. Ohio State Buckeyes (415)

14. Maryland Terrapins (382)

15. Michigan State Spartans (319)

16. Kentucky Wildcats (286)

17. West Virginia Mountaineers (264)

18. Baylor Bears (224)

19. Ole Miss Rebels (219)

20. Texas Tech Lady Raiders (206)

21. North Carolina Tar Heels (177)

22. Minnesota Golden Gophers (161)

23. Georgia Bulldogs (68)

24. Alabama Crimson Tide (55)

25. Princeton Tigers (30)