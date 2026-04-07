Three Transfer Portal Targets for JR Payne, Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes had a great season where they qualified for the NCAA Tournament, but fell short of advancing past the first round as they fell to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Following the NCAA Tournament exit, the Buffaloes have had three departures with guard Desiree Wooten, forward Tabitha Betson, and center JoJo Nworie all entering the transfer portal. With these losses in mind, here are three transfer portal targets for coach JR Payne and the Buffaloes.

Center Audi Crooks

Feb 25, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones center Audi Crooks (55) grabs a rebound during their game with the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Iowa State Cyclones center Audi Crooks has decided to enter the transfer portal after spending three seasons with the program, where she has become one of the better players in the Big 12 with her presence in the paint.

The 2025-26 season seemed to have been Crooks’ best season yet as she averaged 25.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game. She was also able to be quite efficient with her shot selection, normally very close to the rim. Last season, Crooks shot 64.9 percent from the field and 73.1 percent from the free-throw line.

For Colorado, it is looking to add depth and potentially some star power with the loss of Betson and Nworie to the portal, and the graduation of forward Jade Masogayo. Crooks provides lots of scoring on the interior but also an important sense of physicality and rebounding that could be very useful for the Buffaloes.

Signing Crooks could take a lot of resources from Colorado’s athletic department and athletic director, Fernando Lovo. However, this addition could give the Buffaloes a much higher ceiling and significantly change the landscape of the Big 12.

Guard Lanie Grant

Mar 7, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Lanie Grant (0) drives past Louisville Cardinals guard Imari Berry (2) in the second quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Following the departure of Wooten, Colorado lost one of their better perimeter scorers, but could find a great option in the transfer portal. One option is guard Lanie Grant from North Carolina.

Grant had a successful season with the Tar Heels as they made a run to the Sweet 16. During the 2025 season, Grant averaged 10.8 points and 2.3 assists per game. Grant also showed great efficiency as she shot 44 percent from the field, 41.9 percent from three, and 81.4 percent from the free-throw line.

This efficiency makes Grant a great target for several teams in the transfer portal with her youth and scoring ability. Grant could work into a starting role for Colorado or come off the bench to replace exactly what Wooten provided, which was a boost when the starters came off the court.

With her experience playing in the ACC and making a deep run into March Madness with the Tar Heels, Grant could help the Buffaloes with perimeter scoring in the backcourt and become one of the deeper teams in the Big 12 for the 2026 season.

Guard Theresa Hagans Jr.

Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Jr. Payne watches the run of play against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh Panthers guard Thersa Hagans Jr. has decided to enter the transfer portal heading into the 2026 season, which could be great for Colorado.

During her 2025-26 campaign with the Panthers, Hagans averaged 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Hagans was also able to score at all levels as she shot 36.8 percent from the field, 30.3 percent from three, and 84.6 percent from the free-throw line.

As a freshman, Hagans has an opportunity to still develop as a scorer with her efficiency, as a facilitator, and to continue to put pressure on opposing guards as a defender. The Buffaloes could be a great fit for Hagan with the expectation to compete at a high level in the Big 12 and consistently qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

Adding scoring, playmaking, and defense to the backcourt is never a bad thing, and if coach Payne can strengthen the backcourt, the perimeter for Colorado could be one of the strongest in the Big 12, and the Buffaloes could have an opportunity to make a deep run in March Madness.