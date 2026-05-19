Guard Claire O'Connor's Key Trait Could Spark Colorado Success

Following an appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the Colorado Buffaloes and coach JR Payne have an opportunity to build on that and potentially make a deeper run in March.

With the hope of taking a step forward next season, Colorado will need some of the younger players on the roster to develop, and guard Claire O’Connor could be one candidate.

March 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Claire O'Connor (4) dribbles the basketball against Oregon State Beavers guard Ally Schimel (4) during the first half in the semifinal of the West Coast Conference tournament at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Guard Claire O’Connor’s Skill Set

During the 2025 season, it seemed that O’Connor was going to be a solid piece for Colorado before her season ended earlier than expected due to injury, limiting her to playing in just eight games.

In the games O’Connor was able to play in, she averaged 3.6 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. O’Connor also showed her ability to shoot the ball as she shot 36.7 percent from the field and 25 percent from 3-point range.

With O’Connor heading into her fourth collegiate season, there is definitely an opportunity for her to make her biggest impact so far. O’Connor started her college career with two seasons at Gonzaga, where she provided solid shooting and a high defensive intensity on the perimeter. At Gonzaga, O’Connor was able to shoot 40.8 percent from downtown in her second season, which showed that she has the talent to be a lethal shooter from the perimeter.

As O’Connor is entering her second season in Boulder, getting back to her lethal shooting ability is something that could be very valuable for Colorado and may allow her to become a consistent player in the rotation for the Buffaloes.

Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Desiree Wooten (3) attempts to drive the ball around West Virginia guard Sydney Shaw (5) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Key Backcourt Departures

In Colorado’s backcourt, the Buffaloes will be without guard Desiree Wooten, who entered the transfer portal and later committed to NC State.

During Wooten’s 2025 campaign with Colorado, she averaged 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. In the backcourt, Wooten was a critical piece for the Buffaloes off the bench and added value in nearly every aspect of the game.

Last season, Wooten was Colorado’s leading scorer and also did a great job facilitating the offense to get other players going, as well as providing constant defensive pressure on the perimeter with her ability to force turnovers.

With the loss of Wooten, Colorado will need someone to step up from 2025 to maintain continuity on the roster, as well as provide a reliable scorer off the bench. That is where O’Connor comes in and why her development is so crucial.

As a player who could be critical off the bench, O’Connor must find a way to generate easy baskets for herself as well as the others. The biggest thing for O’Connor to do as she prepares for next season may be to once again find consistency in her perimeter shot, whether it be catch and shoot or off the dribble.

If O’Connor can find her perimeter shot and provide great defensive pressure, there is no question that she could find a role with the Buffaloes in 2026 as one of the more important players in Colorado’s backcourt.

Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia guard Sydney Shaw (5) gets set for a throw in against Colorado Buffaloes forward Jade Masogayo (14) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes' Roster Outlook

After a loss to Illinois in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Payne and the Buffaloes will want to take a step forward to make an even deeper run so they can assert themselves as one of the better teams in the Big 12.

While Colorado did lose Wooten, in addition to guard Tabitha Betson and forwards Jade Masogayo and Anaelle Dutat, there is still optimism that the Buffaloes could be successful in 2026.

To offset the losses to the transfer portal and graduation, Colorado was able to add several players through the portal. The new additions for the Buffaloes include forwards Anete Adler, Kira Reynolds, and Aniya Foy, added to guards Brooke Walker and Mecailin Marshall.

With all the additions, Colorado was also able to bring back guards Zyanna Walker, Kennedy Sanders, and O’Connor in addition to forwards Logyn Greer and Sophie Zadel.

Being able to return this many important players is very rare in the current age of the transfer portal and NIL. With the returners and the new additions, there is a great chance that Colorado could once again qualify for the NCAA Tournament and potentially become one of the more well-rounded teams in the Big 12.

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