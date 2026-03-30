Colorado Losing Key Player to Transfer Portal Before College Basketball Crown

Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak intends to enter the transfer portal. Dak played for the Buffs from 2023-2026. This past season, he averaged 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and 1.4 assists per game.

Colorado’s Bangot Dak Entering Transfer Portal

Mar 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) drives against Utah Utes forward James Okonkwo (32) during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Colorado will be losing a key member to their team when the 2026-27 season rolls around. Bangot Dak told On3 that he is planning to enter the portal, ending his Buffaloes career.

Colorado forward Bangot Dak plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he told @On3. ⁰⁰The 7-0 junior averaged 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game this season. https://t.co/c1OM9YSqoV pic.twitter.com/YAKdCPG9Io — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) March 30, 2026

Dak is listed at 7-0, 203 pounds and has been the Buffs rim protector all season with his team-high 1.6 blocks per game. His 6.5 rebounds per game also were a team-high. Whoever ends up getting Dak in the portal will be getting a big man with length.

Dak signed with Colorado out of high school as a member of their 2023 recruiting class. He was rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 53 center in the 2023 class per 247Sports. Dak didn’t see much of the floor with Colorado as a freshman in 2023-24, but grew into a bigger role as a sophomore in 2024-25.

In that season, Dak averaged 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 1.1 assists per game. He improved on that as a junior in 2025-26.

Buffaloes’ Season Not Over

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle talks to his players in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite players now entering the portal, Colorado’s season on the court still isn’t over. The Buffs are participating in the second annual College Basketball Crown tournament, which will take place in Las Vegas.

Colorado’s first game in this tournament will be on Wednesday, April 1 at 6 p.m. MT. They will be taking on the Oklahoma Sooners of the SEC in a single-elimination quarterfinal matchup.

The Buffs come into this game with an overall record this season of 17-15 and a mark of 7-11 in Big 12 conference play. The Big 12 was arguably the best league in the country this season and Colorado struggled once conference play began. 12 of their 15 losses ended up being to Big 12 teams. The Buffs finished tied for 11th in the league.

Feb 11, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts to Colorado Buffaloes center Fawaz Ifaola (25) after he received a technical foul in the second half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

For the second straight season, Colorado failed to make it to the NCAA Tournament. “The Crown” can provide the program some momentum moving forward.

Oklahoma on the other hand is 19-15. They went 7-11 in SEC play and finished tied for 11th in the league.