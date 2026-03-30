Colorado Losing Key Player to Transfer Portal Before College Basketball Crown
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Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak intends to enter the transfer portal. Dak played for the Buffs from 2023-2026. This past season, he averaged 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and 1.4 assists per game.
Colorado’s Bangot Dak Entering Transfer Portal
Colorado will be losing a key member to their team when the 2026-27 season rolls around. Bangot Dak told On3 that he is planning to enter the portal, ending his Buffaloes career.
Dak is listed at 7-0, 203 pounds and has been the Buffs rim protector all season with his team-high 1.6 blocks per game. His 6.5 rebounds per game also were a team-high. Whoever ends up getting Dak in the portal will be getting a big man with length.
Dak signed with Colorado out of high school as a member of their 2023 recruiting class. He was rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 53 center in the 2023 class per 247Sports. Dak didn’t see much of the floor with Colorado as a freshman in 2023-24, but grew into a bigger role as a sophomore in 2024-25.
In that season, Dak averaged 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 1.1 assists per game. He improved on that as a junior in 2025-26.
Buffaloes’ Season Not Over
Despite players now entering the portal, Colorado’s season on the court still isn’t over. The Buffs are participating in the second annual College Basketball Crown tournament, which will take place in Las Vegas.
Colorado’s first game in this tournament will be on Wednesday, April 1 at 6 p.m. MT. They will be taking on the Oklahoma Sooners of the SEC in a single-elimination quarterfinal matchup.
The Buffs come into this game with an overall record this season of 17-15 and a mark of 7-11 in Big 12 conference play. The Big 12 was arguably the best league in the country this season and Colorado struggled once conference play began. 12 of their 15 losses ended up being to Big 12 teams. The Buffs finished tied for 11th in the league.
For the second straight season, Colorado failed to make it to the NCAA Tournament. “The Crown” can provide the program some momentum moving forward.
Oklahoma on the other hand is 19-15. They went 7-11 in SEC play and finished tied for 11th in the league.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI, Oregon Ducks On SI and Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1