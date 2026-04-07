Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures, Updated Roster

The transfer portal officially opened on Tuesday, April 7, but the Colorado Buffaloes have already felt its impact. Key pieces of Colorado coach Tad Boyle's roster have already announced their intentions of entering the portal, and the Buffaloes will have a new-look team heading into the 2026-27 season.

On Tuesday, three more Buffs entered the portal guard Felix Kossaras transferring, per ESPN's JD Borzello, and guard Andrew Crawford also leaving Colorado, per Buffs.Culture. Additionally, forward Alon Michaeli will enter the portal, according to DailyCamera's Pat Rooney.

Guard Isaiah Johnson, forwards Sebastian Rancik, Bangot Dak, and center Fawaz "Tacko" Ifaola have all entered the portal, making that seven departures so far for Colorado.

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) looks on during the second half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Boyle and the Buffaloes are retaining star guard Barrington Hargress, who led the team with 4.5 assists per game while averaging 14.7 points per game. While he might not count as a transfer addition, his return is a key win for Colorado heading into the 2026-27 season.

Colorado has yet to make any transfer additions with the portal opening at the end of March Madness, but the Buffaloes have landed three intriguing recruits in the class of 2026.

Most recently, Colorado added two prospects from Australia with forward Goc Malual and guard Alex Dickeson both committing in March. Additionally, the Buffs signed four-star small forward recruit Rider Portela out of Phoenix, Arizona.

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle calls out during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at the CU Events Center. = | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This article will be updated with the latest news on both incoming and outgoing transfers for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Colorado Buffaloes Departures

Guard Isaiah Johnson

Forward Bangtot Dak

Forward Sebastian Rancik

Center Fawaz Ifaola

Guard Felix Kossaras

Guard Andrew Crawford

Colorado started the season with eight straight wins, and a promising young core was seemingly developing in front of the eyes of Boyle and Buffs fans. The team ended the year with a 17-16 record, and the roster has since been dismantled as a result.

While a majority of the Buffaloes' production will be replaced for the 2026-27 season, a few pieces still remain.

Colorado Buffaloes Roster Outlook

Star guard Barrington Hargress is expected to be the undisputed leader of Colorado heading into next season, and the Buffaloes' transfer additions remain to be seen.

Boyle is likely to add some experience through the portal, but rising sophomore Ian Inman could be another key returner in addtion to Hargress. Inman averaged 10.4 minutes per game during the regular season, but he scored 10 points in 27 minutes in Colorado's loss to Oklahoma in the College Basketball Crown.

Besides Hargress, only freshman guards Josiah Sanders and Jalin Holland played more minutes than Inman against Oklahoma.

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Josiah Sanders (5) dribbles the ball during the second half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

While the one CBC game only offers a small indication of how Boyle views the Buffaloes lineup without the likes of Johnson, Dak, and Rancik, retaining Sanders, Holland, and Inman feels like a top priority for the Buffaloes program moving forward.

The transfer portal remains open until April 15, meaning players will have to enter before then. Prospects do not have to commit before that deadline, but the Buffaloes' roster could be relatively determined in the near future.