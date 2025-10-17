Buffs Beat

Why 4-Star Freshman Josiah Sanders Picked Colorado Buffaloes Over Tennessee, Other Top Programs

Former four-star prospect and Colorado native Josiah Sanders opened up on why he gave his college commitment to the CU Buffs men's basketball program and coach Tad Boyle. All signs point to Johnson making immediate impact as a freshman this season.

Jack Carlough

Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball coach Tad Boyle reacts during the second half against Iowa State in the Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb.18, 2025 in Ames, Iowa.
Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball coach Tad Boyle reacts during the second half against Iowa State in the Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb.18, 2025 in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

BOULDER — One of the highest-ranked combo guards in the 2025 recruiting class, Josiah Sanders compiled an impressive list of college offers while hooping at Colorado Prep in Denver.

The four-star prospect received interest from the Tennessee Volunteers, San Diego State Aztecs, Wisconsin Badgers and other top programs, but his connection with Colorado men's basketball coach Tad Boyle and his staff ultimately drew him to Boulder. Sanders gave his commitment to the Buffs last October, marking a massive recruiting win for Boyle's program.

"CU stood out because of the relationship I had with the coaching staff," Sanders told Colorado Buffaloes on SI earlier this week. "They had been on me for a couple of years, and so for me, seeing how consistent they were with their pursuit of me, that meant a lot. When it came down to them and other schools, it stood out because I knew that they had been pursuing that same message with me."

Josiah Sanders' Desire To Reach The Next Level

Why 4-Star Freshman Josiah Sanders Picked Colorado Buffaloes Top Programs Men's Basketball Tad Boyle Ian Inman Boulder Big 12
Feb 19, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard KJ Simpson (2) talks to head coach Tad Boyle during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

Sanders hopes to become the next player in a long line of Boyle-bred guards to reach the NBA. Since taking over the program in 2010, Boyle has played a pivotal role in helping Alec Burks, Spencer Dinwiddie, Derrick White, McKinley Wright IV, KJ Simpson and other guards reach the next level.

"The opportunity to come here and play and then also get better to get to that next level, I know coach Boyle has had good guards in the past," Sanders said. "For me, just stepping into that and trying to get as best as I can to get to the next level."

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, Sanders was the highest-ranked prospect in the state of Colorado and the No. 17 combo guard (per 247Sports).

What Josiah Sanders Brings To Colorado

Why 4-Star Freshman Josiah Sanders Picked Colorado Buffaloes Top Programs Men's Basketball Tad Boyle Ian Inman Boulder Big 12
Mar 8, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General view of the CU Events Center before the game between the TCU Horned Frogs against the Colorado Buffaloes. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The left-handed Sanders takes great pride in his effort level and willingness to play team-first basketball.

"I like to play hard," Sanders said. "I like to do whatever the team needs to win. I played a lot on the ball in high school, but now I'm looking to do whatever the team needs, whether that's crashing the boards, sprinting to the corner, doing whatever I can to help the team succeed. That's where I'm at."

With Barrington Hargress expected to assume point guard duties, Sanders will begin his college career as an off-ball guard, although he'll be competing with fellow freshmen Jalin Holland and Isaiah Johnson for playing time.

MORE: Deion Sanders Makes Unprecedented Transfer Portal Move

MORE: 5 Standouts From Colorado Buffaloes' Bye Week Scrimmage

MORE: Deion Sanders, Bill Belichick Linked in Fascinating Coaching Comparison

Why 4-Star Freshman Josiah Sanders Picked Colorado Buffaloes Top Programs Men's Basketball Tad Boyle Ian Inman Boulder Big 12
Mar 12, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle watches game play during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

"I'm hoping to make a big impact," Sanders said. "Everybody is coming in with that like mindset that we need to have a good year. Last year wasn't the best year, but I think for us, we're coming in knowing that we can do something great. We are talented, we're super young, but we just got to get better at a fast rate."

Sanders and the Buffs will host Grace College in an exhibition game on Sunday at noon MT.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Basketball