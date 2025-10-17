Why 4-Star Freshman Josiah Sanders Picked Colorado Buffaloes Over Tennessee, Other Top Programs
BOULDER — One of the highest-ranked combo guards in the 2025 recruiting class, Josiah Sanders compiled an impressive list of college offers while hooping at Colorado Prep in Denver.
The four-star prospect received interest from the Tennessee Volunteers, San Diego State Aztecs, Wisconsin Badgers and other top programs, but his connection with Colorado men's basketball coach Tad Boyle and his staff ultimately drew him to Boulder. Sanders gave his commitment to the Buffs last October, marking a massive recruiting win for Boyle's program.
"CU stood out because of the relationship I had with the coaching staff," Sanders told Colorado Buffaloes on SI earlier this week. "They had been on me for a couple of years, and so for me, seeing how consistent they were with their pursuit of me, that meant a lot. When it came down to them and other schools, it stood out because I knew that they had been pursuing that same message with me."
Josiah Sanders' Desire To Reach The Next Level
Sanders hopes to become the next player in a long line of Boyle-bred guards to reach the NBA. Since taking over the program in 2010, Boyle has played a pivotal role in helping Alec Burks, Spencer Dinwiddie, Derrick White, McKinley Wright IV, KJ Simpson and other guards reach the next level.
"The opportunity to come here and play and then also get better to get to that next level, I know coach Boyle has had good guards in the past," Sanders said. "For me, just stepping into that and trying to get as best as I can to get to the next level."
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, Sanders was the highest-ranked prospect in the state of Colorado and the No. 17 combo guard (per 247Sports).
What Josiah Sanders Brings To Colorado
The left-handed Sanders takes great pride in his effort level and willingness to play team-first basketball.
"I like to play hard," Sanders said. "I like to do whatever the team needs to win. I played a lot on the ball in high school, but now I'm looking to do whatever the team needs, whether that's crashing the boards, sprinting to the corner, doing whatever I can to help the team succeed. That's where I'm at."
With Barrington Hargress expected to assume point guard duties, Sanders will begin his college career as an off-ball guard, although he'll be competing with fellow freshmen Jalin Holland and Isaiah Johnson for playing time.
"I'm hoping to make a big impact," Sanders said. "Everybody is coming in with that like mindset that we need to have a good year. Last year wasn't the best year, but I think for us, we're coming in knowing that we can do something great. We are talented, we're super young, but we just got to get better at a fast rate."
Sanders and the Buffs will host Grace College in an exhibition game on Sunday at noon MT.