Colorado Buffaloes Hosting Versatile Linebacker on Recruiting Visit

On Tuesday, the Colorado Buffaloes set up a recruiting visit with a defensive prospect they’ve been targeting since early April.

Jahmiere Daniels-Portis, who’s listed as a three-star linebacker recruit by 247Sports, is scheduled to visit Boulder from June 12-14.

Jahmiere Daniels-Portis Recruiting Profile

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Daniels-Portis is listed by 247Sports as the No. 30 recruit from the state of Ohio, the No. 69 linebacker and the No. 819 overall prospect in the class of 2027.

He holds this rating for a good reason, as he is fresh off a great season for the Springfield High School Wildcats in Springfield, Ohio. As a junior, he was a Swiss Army Knife for the Wildcats, tallying 88 tackles, six forced fumbles, five sacks and a pair of interceptions while playing a variety of positions.

He has received 21 FBS offers, 13 of which come from the Power Four level.

These types of offers don’t typically follow undersized linebackers, but that is just what Daniels-Portis is. He stands 6-1 and weighs 205 pounds, but the way he plays has allowed teams to look past his size. He’s a hard hitter who displays tremendous strength for his weight, and those traits, paired with his versatility, are what make him such an intriguing prospect.

Colorado’s competition for Jahmiere Daniels-Portis

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Corey Kiner (21) carries the ball in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Of those 21 FBS offers, Daniels-Portis only appears to be considering ones from the Power Four level. The consensus across all major recruiting sites is that coach Deion Sanders and Colorado have two other programs to compete with primarily, though opinions differ on which of the two is a bigger threat.

According to 247Sports, the Buffaloes’ biggest competitor is the Cincinnati Bearcats. CU’s fellow Big 12 program makes sense for Daniels-Portis as the Bearcats’ campus is just 63 miles from his high school. They offered Daniels-Portis on Feb. 26, 2026, and have an official visit scheduled with him on June 5, according to 247Sports.

Meanwhile, Illinois currently leads in the Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine, followed by Cincinnati and NC State.

How Jahmiere Daniels-Portis would fit into Chris Marve’s defense

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren | Keith Warren, Keith Warren via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Daniels-Portis is a player who would make Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Marve’s job quite easy when determining how to use him. Based on the versatility he displayed in high school, it could be much easier for him to make that leap to the next level.

Marve can use Daniels-Portis wherever he sees fit, which, judging by his size, will likely be in the secondary as a nickel or strong safety. The fact that he’s been able to get to the quarterback at the high school level is something Marve and the defensive staff can use to their advantage, as Daniels-Portis can serve as a go-to option in safety blitz packages.

They will likely want him to bulk up a bit, as 205 pounds is more typical of a free safety or a cornerback, and he doesn’t have much experience in man coverage or deep zone sets.

But if Daniels-Portis’s upcoming visit goes well, the Buffaloes could have an anchor of their defense on their hands in the class of 2027.

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