Colorado Quarterbacks Julian Lewis Turns Heads at Colorado Spring Practice

With spring ball well underway, the Colorado Buffaloes have been able to implement the new schemes with first-year coordinators Brennan Marion on offense and Chris Marve on defense.

Marion’s go-go offense has made some splash plays against the defense so far in spring practice and one play in particular caught some special attention.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Julian Lewis in The Go-Go Offense

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Julian Lewis has been making plays during the spring in the new offense, but in Friday’s scrimmage one throw in particular seemed to impress.

Throw from Julian Lewis was Insane 👀🤯



Colorado QB Room 📈📈



🎥 : @DeionSandersJr



pic.twitter.com/nv5rRdYRgo — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) March 13, 2026

Highlights from the full scrimmage were posted by Well Off Media.

While Lewis doesn’t have a ton of experience as the conductor of a college offense, he has shown the ability to make tight throws and big plays.

In Marion’s offense Lewis has found an ability to get comfortable in something that truly meshes with his skillset. Lewis functions as a point guard type of player and wants to get the ball out quickly to his playmakers.

Marion helps Lewis to do exactly that with his new offense known as the go-go. The idea behind the go-go offense is to get the ball in space and make defenders tackle in ways that they are not comfortable doing.

With a young quarterback, it is very important to help them get comfortable. With an offense like that creates quick reads Lewis may be able to excel with the decision making process becoming clearer the more he practices during the spring practices.

However, it has become very clear that Marion’s playbook is anything but simple which does require the entire offense to be disciplined to study the playbook consistently.

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Deandre Moore Jr. (0) is pushed out of bounds by Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Terhyon Nichols (20) during the third quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Offensive Personnel

Additionally, Marion has added several formations and looks to make defenses choose personnel, which can create heavy mismatches for the Buffaloes. During the recruiting process, Colorado coach Deion Sanders kept this offense in mind, which is why he went out to find speed, but also the versatility of the weapons available to Lewis.

The Buffaloes have added players that can fit these molds at running back, receiver, and tight end.

In the backfield that includes Damian Henderson II, JaQuail Smith, and Richard Young. At receiver, Colorado has also added Danny Scudero, DeAndre Moore Jr., Kam Perry, and Ernest Campbell. At tight end, there is only one new addition in Fisher Clements.

Henderson and Smith provide a unique perspective as players who were in Maron’s offense last season at Sacramento State, with good success on the ground and as receivers. Richard Young also brings depth to the running back room with his strength and power to create a different level in the offense.

Additionally, Colorado will also have returners Micah Welch and DeKalon Taylor at running back, who bring that versatility to the offense in the run game and in the pass game as receiving threats.

At receiver, Scudero and Moore were the key additions as they have shown an ability to produce at a high level, no matter where they line up. The versatility of these two players could prove to be something that defenses struggle with all season long.

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Perry and Campbell bring the speed and explosive play ability, which could give the Buffaloes’ offense a boost when it is struggling to generate big plays. Colorado also has the benefit of welcoming back Joseph Williams and Hykeem Williams in the receiver room to provide continuity and chemistry to an otherwise new group.

In the tight end room, Clements provides a reliable red zone target with his 6-7 frame, which is something the Buffaloes have not had the luxury of having recently. Zach Atkins, who returns after the 2025 season to Colorado, also brings great versatility as a blocker and as a receiver.

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