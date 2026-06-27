Five Buffaloes Players Derrick White Can Help Develop at Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes’ announcement of legendary guard Derrick White as their president of basketball strategy has signaled the start of a new era in Boulder.

White will play a major role in developing players on the Buffs' roster as well as setting long-term goals for the program. Here’s a look at the five players with the most potential for development under White’s leadership.

1. Guard Josiah Sanders

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Josiah Sanders (5) dribbles the ball during the second half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Josiah Sanders arrived in Boulder as the Buffaloes’ top recruit of their 2025 class, according to 247Sports. During his freshman season, the reasoning was clear. He displayed tremendous athleticism and a ceiling as high as any coach could dream, but he still had a long way to go.

He displayed solid ability as a rebounder and was able to play good defense on both guards and forwards at times, but struggled with consistency. This mostly came on the scoring end, but he also got into foul trouble at times.

White can help Sanders develop that consistency both on the scoring end and on defense. Consistency has been White’s moneymaker in the NBA, and if he can instill it in Sanders, he’ll have a bright future ahead of him in Boulder.

2. Guard Barrington Hargress

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) controls the ball during the second half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

While Barrington Hargress only has one season to learn from White at Colorado, the impact he could have on Hargress may do wonders for his career and the Buffaloes’ 2026 season. Hargress will be stepping into the primary point guard role for Colorado in the coming campaign, and who better to help him make that transition than White?

White can help Hargress to become more of a two-way player, as his performance on defense will be key to Colorado’s success. Given the amount of starting talent CU lost during the offseason, they are anticipating defensive struggles in 2026. But if Hargress can become an elite on-ball defender like White, the Buffs’ season will produce much better results.

3. Guard Jalin Holland

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Jalin Holland (11) faces off with Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Anthony Roy (9) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Jalin Holland is in similar need of versatility, as he’s proven himself as a great defender but still needs to work on developing a shot. He shot just 38.9 percent from the field in 2025, good for just 4.9 points per game.

White has always been an efficient scorer in addition to his defensive prowess, and if Holland can become the same type of player, he’ll be a star before long with the Buffs.

4. Guard Ian Inman

Feb 11, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Ian Inman (0) shoots a three-point shot against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Inman is one of the key examples of a player on the Buffs’ roster who needs another layer to his game. Coach Tad Boyle has been clear in the offseason that it is a goal of his to develop him defensively before the 2026 season.

"Everybody knows that [Ian] is a good shooter," said Boyle in his April statement regarding Inman’s return to the program. "The biggest thing we've got to challenge him with is to get bigger and stronger in the weight room this summer and become more than just a shooter, which he's very, very capable of doing, because he can put the ball on the floor."

White can work alongside Inman during that process to ensure his development and add further layers to the flashes of brilliance he displayed in 2025.

5. Guard Alex Dickeson

Alex Dickeson arrived in Boulder after already having proven success in Australia’s National Basketball League, where he was a great scoring point guard. However, he faces the difficult task of adapting to the American game in 2026, something that has held back plenty of foreign players in college basketball over the years.

White can not only help Dickeson make that transition, but he can also help him harness his experience to his advantage. Dickeson’s career experience isn’t something that many players his age can claim, and it can serve as a benefit to the speed of his development.

White has made plenty of tough transitions in his career, going from the Division II level to Division I, to the NBA, and then transitioning between teams at the highest level. If Dickeson can make the most of White’s hands-on development during the offseason, he could become a star early in his Buffs career.

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