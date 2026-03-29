Biggest Impacts of Guard Barrington Hargress' Decision to Stay at Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes received good and bad news with freshman guard Isaiah Johnson deciding to enter the transfer portal, but junior guard Barrington Hargress announced he is staying at Colorado for another year.

Feb 11, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) checks the scoreboard in the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Barrington Hargress’s Return

The return of Hargress is a major development to help keep some of the perimeter scoring from Colorado’s 2025 squad.

It is very important in today’s game to be able to score from the perimeter when opposing teams have elite defense on the inside. Hargress checks that box and also facilitates the offense for the Buffaloes.

Last season, Hargress averaged 14.2 points, 4.5 assists, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game. Hargress was also a solid shooter at all levels. He shot 53.1 percent from the field, 48.5 percent from three, and 81.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Hargress brings a lot of experience to the Buffaloes' backcourt, which could be very valuable depending on the other guards Colorado can bring in. His ability to score at all three levels, as well as be a facilitator to get other players going on the offensive end, is something coach Tad Boyle is definitely excited to have back.

Hargress could have entered the transfer portal and probably could have received solid offers to go elsewhere. However, his commitment to stay in Boulder and help Colorado to try to get back to the NCAA Tournament is a testament to his character and loyalty to a program that allowed him a great opportunity in 2025.

Feb 25, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Importance To Colorado in 2026

The fact that Hargress is staying for the 2026 season could help the Buffaloes to keep most of their roster, aside from Johnson, to stay in Boulder. Because of his experience and leadership ability, he may be able to talk to other players who may consider leaving in the transport portal.

Forward Bangot Dak also had a solid season with averages of 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. Dak was one of Colorado’s more important players, especially on the interior. As a player who has been at Colorado for three years now, Hargress should try to convince Dak to stay one more year and help the Buffaloes make one more push in the Big 12 and for the NCAA Tournament.

Feb 11, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Sebastian Rancik (7) during a time out in the first half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

It is also a possibility that fellow Colorado forward Sebastian Rancik may think about entering the transfer portal after his sophomore campaign. Last season, Rancik averaged 12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks per game. When he missed time with injury, his presence was felt with Colorado struggling to defend on the interior as well as limit opposing teams' offensive rebounds.

Rancik also helped to stretch the floor as he shot 33.1 percent from three to open up the paint for the guards to drive in and create offense from the interior. His ability to alter shots could be very valuable should he opt to return in 2026.

If Colorado can keep its front-court duo of Dak and Rancik in Boulder for at least one more season, that could be a huge help to get more transfers to come play for the Buffaloes. Colorado’s ability to do that will no doubt have a lot to do with Hargress and his decision to stay in Boulder for one more season.

It is very rare for most college basketball players to spend more than 1 to 2 seasons at 1 school. Hargress is trying to get Dak and Rancik to do that, which could help the Colorado program in 2026, but also build for a future with sustained success and players who want to be there for the long run.