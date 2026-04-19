Three Potential Options to Replace Colorado's Transfer Portal Departures

Following the transfer portal decisions of Bangot Dak and Sebastian Rancik, the Colorado Buffaloes have officially lost two of their most important frontcourt players. Dak is transferring to Vanderbilt, and Rancik committed to Florida State.

With these losses, it is time for Coach Tad Boyle to figure out who he can add to replenish Colorado’s frontcourt.

So, with the transfer portal window rapidly closing, here are three potential players Boyle could look to add to the Buffaloes' roster in the coming days.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Forward Milan Momcilovic

After making a deep NCAA Tournament run with Iowa State, forward Milan Momcilovic entered the transport portal and could be a great target for Colorado.

Momcilovic brings great scoring and potential to open up the Buffaloes' spacing on the offensive end. Last season with the Cyclones, Momcilovic averaged 16.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and one assist per game. As a shooter, Momcilovic was very efficient as he shot 50.6 percent from the field, 48.7 percent from three, and 87.8 percent from the free-throw line.

Momcilovic still has room to grow as a rebounder and defender, but his ability to space the floor is very valuable for Colorado. His three-point shooting specifically could open up driving lines for the guards on the perimeter, and when the defense condenses, his perimeter scoring could help Colorado create more consistent offense.

Momcilovic is one of the top targets left in the portal, but if the Buffaloes can add him, this could be a move that pushes Colorado to the top path of the Big 12 next season.

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) dribbles the ball during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Forward Paulius Murauskas

Following a breakout season with Saint Mary's, forward Paulius Murauskas has decided to enter the transfer portal. His ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor could be very valuable for Colorado.

During his 2025 campaign, Murauskas averaged 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. In his scoring, Murauskas was able to find great efficiency with shooting splits of 48.2 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from three, and 84 percent from the free-throw line.

Standing at 6-8, Murauskas could provide great size in Colorado’s front court, and help to add scoring, but also cover up the struggles on the interior that the Buffaloes had last season.

Murauskas’s ability to be a solid rebounder and using his length to be a good defender should help Colorado limit opposing teams' offensive rebounds and force them into tough shots on the interior.

This offseason, the priority for Boyle is to add size to the front court, and the addition of Murauskas could do just that.

Jan 28, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas center Julius Halaifonua (11) looks on against the DePaul Blue Demons during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Julius Halaifonua

During the 2025 season, Georgetown center Julius Halaifonua emerged as a starter and had his best collegiate season yet. Following that performance, Halaifonua opted to enter the transfer portal to test his options.

With huge holes in the frontcourt, Colorado definitely needs to add some size, and Halaifonua allows them to do that with his frame, standing at 7-0 and 259 pounds.

In his sophomore season with the Hoyas, Halaifonua recorded 9.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. With his frame, Halaifonua was able to take advantage in the paint as he shot 60.8 percent from the field and was a decent free-throw shooter as he converted on 74.7 percent of his free throws.

Halaifonua could become a great force on the interior for Colorado to limit opposing teams' ability to score in the paint could add a solid rebounding presence to get the fast break going and limit the damage that opposing teams create on second chance points from offensive rebounds.

Adding Halaifonua is not the flashiest move for the Buffaloes, but it could help to fill a major need in the frontcourt and allow for Colorado to keep pace with the top teams in the Big 12.

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