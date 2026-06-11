As the Soccer World Descends on North America, Sports Illustrated Goes Above and Beyond

It is arguably the greatest sporting event the world has ever known. Other competitions may have a longer history and feature more athletes, but nothing ignites the competitive spirit across the globe quite like the world soccer championship. As the world turns its attention to the matches, Sports Illustrated is bringing the energy off the pitch with a first-of-its-kind live event series spanning four major U.S. cities: SI Beyond the Pitch.

SI Beyond the Pitch is a new multi-city experience produced by Sports Illustrated (Authentic Live) and Medium Rare that blends music, sports, culture, and hospitality around one of the biggest global sporting moments of the decade.

The series kicks off this Friday, June 12, at the iconic Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles with headline performances by Nelly and TWINSICK. Serving as the official launch of SI Beyond the Pitch, the event will welcome athletes, celebrities, influencers, and fans for a night of live music, premium hospitality and immersive experiences from partners including Lenovo, Verizon, BOSS, Champion and Aéropostale.

The celebration continues in Dallas on June 20, where internationally renowned DJ and producer Gordo will headline SI Beyond the Pitch at SILO. Taking place during the tournament's group stage, the event will capture the excitement surrounding one of the competition's host cities while bringing together sports and entertainment in a uniquely Texas setting.

On June 26, the series heads to Miami, where The Chainsmokers will take over DAER Nightclub for a high-energy evening at one of South Florida's premier nightlife destinations. With the tournament drawing fans from around the globe, Miami's event is expected to deliver one of the series' most vibrant celebrations, reflecting the city's deep connection to soccer, music and international culture.

SI Beyond the Pitch will culminate on July 18 in New York City during championship weekend. Hosted at Cipriani Wall Street, the finale will feature performances by 50 Cent and Diplo and bring together athletes, celebrities, creators and industry leaders for a marquee celebration in the heart of Lower Manhattan as the tournament reaches its final stages.

Across all four cities, SI Beyond the Pitch will serve as a destination for fans seeking more than just the action on the field. By combining world-class performances, immersive brand activations, premium hospitality and appearances from notable names across sports and entertainment, the series reflects Sports Illustrated's continued commitment to creating experiences that exist at the intersection of sport and culture.

Tickets are available at SIBeyondThePitch.com .

It's beyond your expectations. It's beyond your imagination. It's Beyond the Pitch.