Colorado Basketball Makes Surprising Recruiting Move Amid Early Signing Day
The Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball program is taking a distinctive approach to their roster in 2025, centered on retaining the Buffaloes existing talent and chemistry, and shaped by coach Tad Boyle’s confidence in his young team which battled hard through last season’s Big 12 Tournament.
Four-star recruit Rider Portela, a versatile 6-foot-6 wing out of Sunnyslope High School in Phoenix, is the only signee this early cycle, as Coach Boyle is attempting to shift away from a massive roster turnover.
The Buffaloes hope to avoid the repeated overhauls that have been seen across college hoops, as Boyle is betting that in-house growth will lead to better results after a tough 14-21 Big 12 season.
Rider Portela Arrives in Boulder
Portela, ranked No. 9 in Arizona and No. 45 nationally at small forward, averaged 13.2 points, 5.1 boards, and 3.3 assists as a high school junior. His reputation for work ethic and defense aligns perfectly with Colorado’s culture. Portela’s commitment echoes the Buffaloes mantra of growth from within and not only through the portal.
As Portela told 247Sports, “I wanted to push myself. Colorado just plays hard, and that’s exactly what I was looking for.”
He steps into a young but deep rotation, joining standout underclassmen Jalin Holland, Ian Inman, Isaiah Johnson, and others who are all ready to build on their experience.
Roster Retention
This move with Portela bucks the Division I trend of over-signing, along with an annual roster turnover. Boyle wants every current player to know they’re valued and wanted back for development. Next spring’s transfer portal window remains a mystery, but the priority looks to be to invest in the Buffaloes who are already on campus.
Portela is expected to fill the lone void left by sixth-year center Elijah Malone, while all other departures and roster needs will have to be addressed once the season ends. With scholarships expanded for the 2025-26 cycle, maintaining scholarship balance and culture will be front-and-center as the Buffs aim to rebound.
Buffaloes Betting on the Long Game
Coach Boyle's philosophy seems to be about the long term. Boyle has structured the program’s recruiting to allow for some spring/summer additions as needed, but mostly relying on targeted high school signings and selective transfer portal use. Portela’s ability to play both as a shooting guard and small forward should pay dividends for Boyle and the Buffs.
CU’s approach will stand in contrast to many of the Big 12 conference rivals, who will see double-digit departures and arrivals each year. Boyle’s gamble is to have faith in this young core and to carefully rebuild the roster. With the news of a new athletic director pending, Portela will hopefully lay the groundwork for a new era that will lift the Buffs out of the Big 12 basement.