Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes' Tad Boyle Lands Elite Scoring Guard From Transfer Portal

Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball snagged its first transfer of the 2025 offseason in former UC Riverside star Barrington Hargress. The guard was among the top 15 scorers in the nation and should instantly translate as Colorado's first offensive option.

Harrison Simeon

Nov 17, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; UC Riverside Highlanders guard Barrington Hargress (24) knock the ball from North Carolina Tar Heels guard Elliott Cadeau (2) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center.
Nov 17, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; UC Riverside Highlanders guard Barrington Hargress (24) knock the ball from North Carolina Tar Heels guard Elliott Cadeau (2) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Coach Tad Boyle's Colorado Buffaloes got their go-to guy.

In-demand transfer Barrington Hargress committed to Colorado on Thursday, according to Tobias Bass of The Athletic. This decision came less than a week after the former UC Riverside Highlanders guard took an official visit to Boulder.

Hargress is Colorado's first commit of the 2025 transfer cycle. Before his commitment, he took additional visits with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Seton Hall Pirates. He was listed as a four-star and No. 14 point guard in the portal by 247Sports.

The 6-foot, 195-pound incoming junior became one of the premier mid-major scorers in college basketball last season. Hargress averaged 20.2 points per game during his sophomore year, good for No. 15 in the nation. He also averaged a solid four assists a night at a rate ranking in the 96th percentile of Division I ball-handlers.

High volume played a large part in Hargress's success. His 44.4/32.9/73.3 shooting splits were on a 32.4 percent usage rate and the 11th-most field goal attempts per game in the country. Hargress scored single digits just twice in the entirety of last season.

Hargress wasn't merely a consistent scorer. He exploded in spurts during his sophomore campaign, dropping a career-high 40 points on the UC San Diego Tritons, 32 against the Cal State Northridge Matadors and 31 on the Colorado State Rams.

The Inglewood, California native led UC Riverside to a third-place regular season finish in the Big West Conference and a berth in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT).

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Chidozie Nwankwo Clears Up Transfer Portal Confusion

MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Latest Insight On Battling Colorado Quarterbacks Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Spring Football Game Storylines: Deion Sanders Introduces New-Look Squad

Even against Power Five competition, Hargress is no slouch. Excluding a four-point night against the Utah Utes in his second-ever collegiate contest, he's tallied 12.8 points and five assists across four career games against current power programs.

Hargress boasted solid perimeter defense while with the Highlanders, despite his smaller frame. He averaged nearly a steal per game and logged six performances with three or more steals. Boyle's defensive-minded scheme won't shy away from putting him on top guards.

Hargress should instantly insert himself as a top option for a Buffs team hard-pressed for shot creation and offensive juice. Colorado's backcourt rotation departed once the season ended, as Julian Hammond III graduated while RJ Smith and Javon Ruffin entered the transfer portal.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle calls out in the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at the CU Events Center.
Feb 24, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle calls out in the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at the CU Events Center. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Additionally, guards Courtney Anderson Jr. and Harrison Carrington hit the portal after not seeing desired playing time.

Hammond's production, in particular, is a must to replenish if the Buffaloes hope to improve on a last-place Big 12 regular season finish in 2024-25. Hargress does exactly that, flexing scoring skill at all three levels and aggression with fewer self-inflicted mistakes than his usage rate may suggest (8.9 percent turnover rate, 89th percentile in D-I).

The Buffs will need the best version of Hargress to take a step forward next season. As of now, he's the lone upperclassman in a backcourt consisting of Felix Kossaras (sophomore-to-be), Andrew Crawford (redshirt freshman) and several high school recruits.

The only direction for Colorado to go next season is up, and Hargress is poised to captain it. Paired with sharp decision-making and steady defensive instincts, his bucket-getting ability could guide the Buffaloes to a bright future.

feed

Published
Harrison Simeon
HARRISON SIMEON

Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he was a writer for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and freelance utility for FOX Sports, working at venues such as Empower Field at Mile High Stadium and Folsom Field. He is finishing his journalism degree at the University of Colorado Boulder, where he has passionately covered football, basketball, and other school programs through its student-run sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. As its Associate Producer, he has traveled to six states to cover events such as the 2024 Valero Alamo Bowl, the 2024 Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament, and the 2025 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship. He also captained the organization’s exponential growth in membership and on social media, where his posts have been featured on ESPN and Bleacher Report. While with SI, he interns at the Boulder Daily Camera, one of Colorado’s most revered newspapers. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Home/Basketball