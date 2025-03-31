College Basketball Transfer Portal: Colorado Buffaloes' Top Potential Targets
The men's college basketball transfer portal opened for business on March 24, and well over 1,000 Division I players have reportedly taken advantage of the month-long window so far.
As things currently stand, Colorado Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle is expected to sign one player from the transfer portal this offseason in hopes of keeping his scholarship count at 13, according to BuffZone's Pat Rooney. Center Elijah Malone has unexpectedly received an extra year of eligibility due to his time at the junior college level, and Colorado will welcome five incoming freshmen ahead of next season.
Only two scholarship players have left Colorado for the transfer portal — Harrison Carrington and Courtney Anderson Jr. — and Boyle isn't expecting any further losses, per Rooney.
With Julian Hammond III graduating, point guard appears to be Colorado's biggest position of need, although the Buffs do have some younger guards on the rise. The lost production of departing forwards Andrej Jakimovski and Trevor Baskin is also something to consider.
“Best player we can get,” Boyle told Rooney regarding his approach to the portal. “I’ve got a lot of confidence in the young guys that we signed. Again, I hate to be dependent upon freshmen. But I do expect some of the freshmen that we signed to be playing. I don’t know if all of them will.
If history serves, Boyle's addition will likely come from a sub-Power Five program. Many of Colorado's past transfer pickups have even come from sub-Division I programs, including Baskin (Division II Colorado Mesa), Malone (Grace College) and J'Vonne Hadley (Indian Hills Community College).
Below are three potential transfer portal targets for Colorado:
Guard Langston Reynolds (Northern Colorado)
Fresh off leading Northern Colorado to a Big Sky Conference regular season title, Langston Reynolds entered the transfer portal in hopes of cashing in on his increased stock. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard averaged 16.0 points and 3.4 points per game this past season while shooting 59.3 percent from deep.
Reynolds hails from Denver (Colorado Prep), and if he'd like to stay close to home, Boulder could be the perfect fit. However, he visited Texas A&M over the weekend, so Boyle won't have an easy path to landing his commitment.
Forward Jamichael Stillwell (Milwaukee)
Colorado is among several schools that have contacted former Milwaukee standout Jamichael Stillwell, per Sam Kayser of League Ready. A four-star transfer according to 247Sports, Stillwell is an athletic 6-foot-8 forward who averaged 13.0 points and 10.7 rebounds per game this past season.
Considering the shaky production Colorado received from Malone and forward Assane Diop in 2024-25, Stillwell could be a nice weapon alongside fellow forward Bangot Dak.
On3's Jamie Shaw reported Friday that Stillwell is setting up visits with Oklahoma and Memphis.
Forward Cooper Schwieger (Valparaiso)
Another transfer forward who has reportedly heard from Colorado, four-star Valparaiso transfer Cooper Schwieger would also potentially give Colorado a more reliable force in the paint. The 6-foot-10 sophomore averaged 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 34 games played this past year, skyrocketing his value.
On3's Joe Tipton reported last week that Schwieger had scheduled visits with Clemson, Wake Forest and Northwestern.