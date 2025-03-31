Buffs Beat

College Basketball Transfer Portal: Colorado Buffaloes' Top Potential Targets

The men's college basketball transfer portal has been open for one week, and Colorado Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle is expected to eventually land one player this offseason. Point guard appears to be the Buffs' biggest need, but early potential targets are wide-ranging.

Jack Carlough

Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball coach Tad Boyle reacts during the second half against Iowa State in the Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb.18, 2025 in Ames, Iowa.
Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball coach Tad Boyle reacts during the second half against Iowa State in the Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb.18, 2025 in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The men's college basketball transfer portal opened for business on March 24, and well over 1,000 Division I players have reportedly taken advantage of the month-long window so far.

As things currently stand, Colorado Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle is expected to sign one player from the transfer portal this offseason in hopes of keeping his scholarship count at 13, according to BuffZone's Pat Rooney. Center Elijah Malone has unexpectedly received an extra year of eligibility due to his time at the junior college level, and Colorado will welcome five incoming freshmen ahead of next season.

Only two scholarship players have left Colorado for the transfer portal — Harrison Carrington and Courtney Anderson Jr. — and Boyle isn't expecting any further losses, per Rooney.

Colorado men's basketball
Jan 15, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes huddle in the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With Julian Hammond III graduating, point guard appears to be Colorado's biggest position of need, although the Buffs do have some younger guards on the rise. The lost production of departing forwards Andrej Jakimovski and Trevor Baskin is also something to consider.

“Best player we can get,” Boyle told Rooney regarding his approach to the portal. “I’ve got a lot of confidence in the young guys that we signed. Again, I hate to be dependent upon freshmen. But I do expect some of the freshmen that we signed to be playing. I don’t know if all of them will.

If history serves, Boyle's addition will likely come from a sub-Power Five program. Many of Colorado's past transfer pickups have even come from sub-Division I programs, including Baskin (Division II Colorado Mesa), Malone (Grace College) and J'Vonne Hadley (Indian Hills Community College).

Below are three potential transfer portal targets for Colorado:

Guard Langston Reynolds (Northern Colorado)

Langston Reynolds
Nov 7, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Ramon Walker Jr. (3) blocks a lay-up from Northern Colorado Bears guard Langston Reynolds (3) during the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Fresh off leading Northern Colorado to a Big Sky Conference regular season title, Langston Reynolds entered the transfer portal in hopes of cashing in on his increased stock. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard averaged 16.0 points and 3.4 points per game this past season while shooting 59.3 percent from deep.

Reynolds hails from Denver (Colorado Prep), and if he'd like to stay close to home, Boulder could be the perfect fit. However, he visited Texas A&M over the weekend, so Boyle won't have an easy path to landing his commitment.

Forward Jamichael Stillwell (Milwaukee)

Colorado is among several schools that have contacted former Milwaukee standout Jamichael Stillwell, per Sam Kayser of League Ready. A four-star transfer according to 247Sports, Stillwell is an athletic 6-foot-8 forward who averaged 13.0 points and 10.7 rebounds per game this past season.

Considering the shaky production Colorado received from Malone and forward Assane Diop in 2024-25, Stillwell could be a nice weapon alongside fellow forward Bangot Dak.

On3's Jamie Shaw reported Friday that Stillwell is setting up visits with Oklahoma and Memphis.

Forward Cooper Schwieger (Valparaiso)

Cooper Schwieger
Ohio State Buckeyes forward Devin Royal (21) defends Valparaiso Beacons forward Cooper Schwieger (13) during the during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus on Dec. 17, 2024. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another transfer forward who has reportedly heard from Colorado, four-star Valparaiso transfer Cooper Schwieger would also potentially give Colorado a more reliable force in the paint. The 6-foot-10 sophomore averaged 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 34 games played this past year, skyrocketing his value.

On3's Joe Tipton reported last week that Schwieger had scheduled visits with Clemson, Wake Forest and Northwestern.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

