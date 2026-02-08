Colorado Buffaloes Rank On Unfortunate Transfer Portal List

The Colorado Buffaloes and their coach Deion Sanders have had some success in the transfer portal, but also some losses from players on their 2025 roster. Unfortunately, one of the transfers out of Colorado has made national headlines as one of the more impactful moves in the transfer portal.

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) looks to defend during the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Most Impactful Transfer Portal Moves

According to On3, here are the most impactful transfer portal moves heading into the 2026 season:

The move for the Buffaloes that made this list is their offensive tackle Jordan Seaton making the move from Boulder to Baton Rouge to play for LSU which was ranked as the 10th most impactful move according to On3.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Takeaways

This was a very difficult loss to overcome for Colorado as he was one one their best players from 2025 and looked poised to improve for 2026. Offensive tackle is one of those positions that must be filled by elite talent, and Seaton is just that.

Seaton could have left to pursue higher NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) opportunities upwards of $2 million as well as to enhance his NFL draft stock for 2027.

For Seaton, playing in the SEC with LSU will bring a lot of competition that will test how elite he truly is as well as an opportunity to compete for a conference championship and a potential College Football Playoff berth.

With new head coach Lane Kiffin, LSU has brought in many elite transfers with another move on the list. This was getting quarterback Sam Leavitt to transfer from Arizona State to LSU which was quite impactful for LSU and college football as a whole being ranked the second most impactful move according to On3.

Another Key Colorado Loss

Deion Sanders and his squad lost their tackle Seaton, who is one of the harder players to replace, but also wide receiver Omarion Miller, who transferred to Arizona State.

Miller led Colorado in receiving in 2025 with 45 catches for 808 yards, eight touchdowns, and an average of 18.0 yards per catch. It is not only the production that stings with losing Miller, but also his familiarity with the program being a three year player and being in the culture for so long.

Now redshirt sophomore quarterback Julian Lewis will have to establish connections with receivers coming in from the portal as well as inexperienced players on the Buffaloes roster.

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) runs for after recovering a fumble during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Important Transfer Additions for The Buffaloes

Colorado was able to add some key pieces to their roster in a few positions of need as well.

At receiver the Buffaloes added Danny Scudero (San Jose State), DeAndre Moore Jr. (Texas), Kam Perry (Miami Ohio), and Ernest Campbell (Sacramento State).

For the offensive line Colorado brought in tackle Bo Hughley (Georgia), guard Jose Soto (San Jose State), center Demetrius Hunter (Houston), tackle Taj White (Rutgers), tackle Jayven Richardson (Missouri), and interior lineman Sean Kinney (Lafayette College).

The defensive line room on the edge also got great additions in edge Toby Anene (North Dakota State), edge Vili Taufatofua (San Jose State), edge Balansama Kamara (University of Albany), Immanuel Ezeogu (James Madison), and Lamont Lester Jr. (Monmouth University).

The defensive interior also got a boost with Dyaln Manuel (Appalachian State), Santanna Hopper (Tulane), Shedrick Smith (Maryland), Tyler Moore (Coastal Carolina), and Samu Taumanpepe (Baylor).

The linebacking core got two high level players in Liona Lefau (Texas) and Gideon Lampron (Bowling Green).

The secondary added Justin Eaglin (James Madison), Boo Carter (Tennessee), Emory Floyd (Appalachian State), Paul Omodia (Lamar), Randon Fontenette (Vanderbilt), Naeton Mitchell (New Mexico State).

While the Buffaloes did have a few major losses in this transfer portal cycle, they did make several additions that should help their roster to address holes from the 2025 campaign. The future does have hope in Boulder going forward.