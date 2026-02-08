Transfer Portal Wide Receiver Bringing Olympic-Level Speed To Colorado Buffaloes

From "Track Hawk" to "Flash," the Colorado Buffaloes are supersonic.

One of their newest speedsters, wide receiver Ernest "Flash" Campbell, is taking his nickname up a wrung long before stepping onto Folsom Field. He recently joined Colorado's track and field team and scorched a spot in the record books after his debut sprints on Saturday.

Colorado's Ernest Campbell Shines With Track Team

Refugio s Ernest Campbell watches team practice at the high school on Aug. 4, 2023, in Texas. | Angela Piazza/ Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

During Saturday's Colorado Classic in Boulder, Campbell ran the ninth-fastest 60-meter time in program history. The 6.76-second dash won his heat after a first go-around of 6.92 seconds.

Many Buff teammates came by to support his sprints at the Indoor Practice Facility. Safety Ben Finneseth went live on Colorado's team Instagram account to record the first run, attracting over 1,000 concurrent viewers and showing no shortage of camaraderie.

New Buffs speed is REAL 🦬💨



Colorado transfer Ernest Campbell just won his heat in the 60m and showed exactly why they call him Flash. Elite burst, elite finish… and he's bringing that track speed to Boulder.



Flash was FLASHING. ⚡️@Ernesttheflash #SkoBuffs pic.twitter.com/fUjjsfTM0o — Ossacin’s Ducktail (@OssacinDucktail) February 7, 2026

Campbell shared an embrace with Buffs track/cross country coach Sean Carlson following his race, as the record-setting performance could only be the beginning. The former lead Sacramento State receiver has decorated history sprinting throughout high school and during his freshman year of college at Texas A&M.

In 2024 with the Aggies, Campbell redshirted in football but took up track. He competed in 100, 200 and 4x100-meter races, excelling in both solo and relay events.

Campbell earned an All-American honorable mention after placing 22nd in the 100-meter dash at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championships. His fastest time at that distance is 10.02 seconds, which would have automatically qualified him for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Refugio s Ernest Campbell competes in the Class 2A 200-meter dash during the UIL State track and field meet, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. | Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

As both a sophomore and junior at Refugio, Campbell won the University Interscholastic League (UIL) 2A state 100-meter title. He also helped his school win gold in the 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relays in 2022. On the gridiron, he was a four-star recruit.

And since getting to Boulder, Campbell hasn't wasted time. He ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash twice at the start of Colorado's winter workouts last January.

Campbell became the second Buffalo in as many years to double in track just after arriving. Last offseason, running back DeKalon "Track Hawk" Taylor worked with both programs after transferring in from Incarnate Word. He went on to play four games last season before injury, amassing 189 all-purpose yards and two receiving touchdowns as one of Colorado's most elusive, versatile weapons.

Ernest Campbell To Electrify Colorado's Offense?

Refugio's Ernest Campbell (7) runs with a ball during a high school football game against London at Hornet Stadium in Corpus Christi, Texas on Friday, Sep. 2, 2022. | Lucas Boland/Caller Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

With as impressive a track background as one could find, Campbell joins the Buffs with a high ceiling. He played for new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion with Sacramento State last season, becoming the top target within the inventive "Go-Go" offense.

In 11 games as a redshirt freshman, Campbell led the Hornets with 37 catches for 755 yards and eight touchdowns. He was named an FCS Central Freshman All-American and quickly littered the school's history books.

With six receptions of at least 50 yards during the year, Campbell set a Sac State record. His 20.41 yards per reception ranked eighth in school single-season history and was best for a freshman. He also became just the fifth Hornet to eclipse 200 yards in a game, racking up 206 against Montana.

Speed kills, but Campbell's could revive a Colorado offense that lacked explosive plays in 2025. His fit in Marion's system should give him chances to fly, and with some bulking up (listed at 5-9 and 145 pounds with Sac State), he could be a premier threat for quarterback Julian Lewis and coach Deion Sanders' futures.