Colorado Buffaloes Lose First Major Piece to the Transfer Portal

Colorado Buffaloes star freshman guard Isaiah Johnson is entering the transfer portal, according to On3's Joe Tipton.

The Buffaloes’ leading scorer broke Alec Burks’ program record for most points in a season by a freshman, with 540. Now, Johnson will continue his collegiate career elsewhere.

What this means for the Colorado Buffaloes

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Isaiah Johnson (2) of the Colorado Buffaloes dribbles the ball during the second half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Johnson is the first Buffalo to toss his name into the transfer portal, and unfortunately for Colorado fans, his departure is the worst-case scenario.

Obviously, losing his team-high 16.9 points per game is damaging to the Colorado coach Tad Boyle's offense with the Buffaloes, but there are larger issues at hand that stem from the departure.

Colorado’s turnaround from a 14-20 (3-17 Big 12) record in 2024 to a 17-15 (7-11) campaign in 2025 came as a result of Johnson and the rest of the freshman class far exceeding expectations. With the departure of Johnson, however, the future of the program takes a major hit. Buffs fans now need to be on the lookout for the departure of Johnson’s fellow freshmen in the coming days.

Mar 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) makes a pass against the Utah Utes during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The future of Johnson’s partner in crime will also now be called into question. Junior guard Barrington Hargress was vital in Johnson having the season he did, as their chemistry was palpable. Hargress put Johnson in positions to succeed on the court, while his veteran guidance helped him develop throughout the season.

The pair was named co-team MVP at the end of the regular season, as Johnson’s role was just as crucial for Hargress’s success.

Hargress has been clear about wanting to make a push for postseason success, and with Johnson out of the picture, he may look elsewhere to achieve that goal.

Isaiah Johnson’s potential reasoning

Feb 21, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) reacts to a score in the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After the campaign he had, Johnson will likely have offers from any school in the country. Based on his high level of play despite his youth, the team that eventually scoops him up will have to do so at a high price point in terms of any potential Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals.

Neither Colorado coach Tad Boyle nor athletic director Fernando Lovo have commented on what broke down in the negotiations, but it has been widely known that they would be intense. For the Buffaloes to retain Johnson, it was clear they would have to be willing to match those high NIL incentives to retain the bright future they possessed.

“You Colorado people…ought to be really proud of what you guys have in front of you,” said Kansas State interim coach Matthew Driscoll after losing to Johnson and the Buffs in February. “If you guys take advantage of it, and pony up and do what you need to do to keep that core group together, you guys got a chance, you really do.”

Despite that talent being potent enough that even coaches outside the program could see, it now appears to be on its last legs with the departure of its engine.