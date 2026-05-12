Hilary Duff, Alix Earle Among Four Cover Models for 2026 SI Swimsuit Edition

Here at Sports Illustrated, swim season has already begun.

The 2026 SI Swimsuit issue officially dropped Tuesday morning, bringing with it four new covers and cover models: comedian Tiffany Haddish, pop singer Hilary Duff, model Nicole Williams English and influencer Alix Earle.

In total, this year's issue features 34 different women, including the debuts of Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and track and field world champion Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.

For an up-close look at all four of this year's covers and models, keep reading below:

Tiffany Haddish

Haddish's cover was shot in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Haddish is a 46-year-old stand-up comedian and actress best known for her star-making turn in the 2017 comedy Girls Trip. Since then, she has appeared in a number of different projects, including Apple TV's The Afterparty, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Haunted Mansion and more.

Hilary Duff

Duff was photographed in South Caicos. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff's comeback year continues. The former Lizzie McGuire star, now 38, returned with her sixth studio album (and first musical project since 2015's Breathe In. Breathe Out.) in February, to the delight of millennials everywhere.

Nicole Williams English

Williams English was photographed in Montauk, N.Y. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Williams English, 41, is no stranger to the SI Swimsuit issue—she has been featured in each annual edition since 2023, after announcing her pregnancy during the Swim Week runway show in 2022.

Alix Earle

Earle was photographed in Botswana. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle—a 25-year-old influencer and perhaps the most famous of her kind—is everywhere: she's on your TV, she's on your phone and now she's on the cover of SI Swim. Curious about her content? Start with a "Get Ready With Me" and go from there. The obsession will follow shortly after.

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