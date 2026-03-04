Colorado Freshman Isaiah Johnson Turns Heads With Latest Scoring Achievement

On Tuesday night, the Colorado Buffaloes were able to pick up a win against the Utah Utes, 92-78. During the game, one of the Colorado freshmen set a key scoring mark.

Mar 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) reacts to a play against the Utah Utes by guard Josiah Sanders (5) during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Isaiah Johnson’s Scoring Achievement

During the game against the Utes, Johnson passed Richard Roby for second place on the Buffaloes freshmen scoring list with 481 total points.

with 481 points this season, Isaiah Johnson has passed Richard Roby for 2nd on the all-time freshman scoring list 📈@isaiahj___ pic.twitter.com/uCtxGSQsgJ — Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) March 4, 2026

This is a huge accomplishment for Johnson as he continues his solid campaign during his first year in Boulder. Roby scored 1,000 career points with Colorado, which gives Johnson the projection to get close to that mark as well.

Johnson has clearly shown that he is one of Colorado’s best options on offense and should be a great piece for the program moving forward.

Isaiah Johnson’s Performance During 2025-2026

For the Buffaloes, Johnson has been consistently their best scorer for most of the season. This includes a 22-point performance against the Utes on Tuesday.

For the season, Johnson has been able to get to double-digit scoring 27 times. This season has been an up-and-down one for Colorado, but Johnson has been the bright spot and gives Buffaloes fans a reason for optimism.

Mar 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) dribbles against Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

In 2025, Johnson is averaging 16.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. In many instances, Johnson has also been able to provide consistent pressure on the premier to force opponents into turnovers to help the Colorado offense get going in transition.

Johnson’s consistency has enabled him to shoot very well from the field and from the free-throw line. From the field, Johnson has been shooting 49.3 percent, from three-point range 37.6 percent, and at the free-throw line 81.8 percent.

Many scorers in college basketball are limited to only driving to the rim, or just three pointers, or even just a mid-range game. That is not the case with freshman guard Isaiah Johnson.

Johnson provides the ability to score at all three levels, which gives him several counters for the different looks that defenses can throw at him.

MORE: Colorado's Andreu Swasey Delivers Motivational Message During Offseason Workout

MORE: Three Keys for Colorado, Deion Sanders to Bounce Back in 2026

MORE: Intriguing Offensive Line Recruit Announces Offer From Colorado Buffaloes

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Colorado vs. Arizona in Season Finale

With the regular season coming to an end, Colorado now has its eyes set on its final opponent, the Arizona Wildcats.

The Buffaloes will have the benefit of being at home against the Wildcats and have the support of the Boulder fans. However, taking down Arizona will be a very tough task even at home.

One of the keys will be the rebounding battle, which is an area Colorado has struggled in.

Feb 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) shoots against Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Wildcats average 43.23 rebounds per game, putting them second in the country. On the other hand, the Buffaloes have averaged 34.62 rebounds per game, which ranks them 230th in the nation.

In a game against the second-ranked team in the country, this is an area that Colorado cannot afford to lose, as it would generate multiple chances for Arizona at the rim, and that could be too difficult to overcome.

Forwards Bangot Dak and Sebastian Rancik will have a big impact on this aspect of the game on the interior.

Colorado will also need guards Jalin Holland, Barrington Hargress, and Isaiah Johnson to buy in and help with the rebounding, as well as create constant pressure on the perimeter to try to limit the Wildcats offense as much as possible.

There is no doubt that beating Arizona will be a tough task for the Buffaloes, but a whole team effort and emphasis on winning the rebound battle could give Colorado a chance to stay in the game and pull off the upset in their regular-season finale.