Colorado Women’s Basketball Building Momentum

Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball is beginning to reshape its Big 12 narrative, and Thursday night’s road win over Kansas State marked a meaningful step forward. Colorado (14–7, 5–4 Big 12) defeated the Wildcats 56–47 at Bramlage Coliseum, securing its first conference road victory of the season and extending a growing two-game win streak.

The victory was not flashy, but it was authoritative. From the opening tip, Colorado created the pace with defensive pressure and physicality in the paint. The Buffaloes held Kansas State scoreless for the first three minutes of the game, setting the tone for a performance built on discipline and effort rather than scoring volume.

Defense and Rebounding Set the Tone

Defense and rebounding defined the night. Colorado out-rebounded the Wildcats 41–33 and converted 16 offensive rebounds into 15 second-chance points, a decisive edge in a low-scoring contest. Kansas State struggled to generate clean looks, shooting just 13 percent from beyond the arc as Colorado closed out consistently on the perimeter.

The Buffaloes’ ability to control the glass created extra possessions and limited Kansas State’s scoring opportunities. That physical presence inside proved critical in maintaining control throughout the contest, especially when scoring slowed on both ends.

Zyanna Walker Leads With Impact on Both Ends

Colorado guard Zyanna Walker delivered one of her most complete performances of the season. The senior guard recorded her second career double-double with 13 points and a career-high 10 rebounds, while also adding four steals. Walker’s impact was especially notable given her history with Kansas State, where she spent the previous two seasons before transferring to Colorado.

Colorado’s balance stood out across the stat sheet. The Buffaloes finished with advantages in bench points (27–18), assists (15–11), rebounds, and second-chance scoring. Buffaloes coach JR Payne emphasized execution and unselfishness after the win, pointing to the even distribution of scoring and effort as a sign of the team’s growth.

“I thought our execution was really good,” Payne said. “I think we have a really unselfish group. You can tell kind of by the scoring, it’s very balanced.”

Why This Win Could Be a Turning Point

The closing stretch showcased how Colorado can keep composure till the end. With the game tight late, the Buffaloes outscored Kansas State 18–6 over the final seven minutes and five seconds, pulling away with defensive stops and timely rebounding. It was a moment that reflected improved chemistry and confidence, especially on the road.

The win also snapped an eight-game conference road losing streak, making it Colorado’s first road victory since a 67–66 win at BYU exactly one year earlier. Up next, Colorado travels to Kansas on Sunday, Feb. 1, carrying momentum that suggests this group should no longer be overlooked.

With defense anchoring its identity and chemistry clicking at the right time, Colorado women’s basketball appears poised to build on this surge and potentially turn a two-game streak into something more.