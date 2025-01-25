Colorado falls to Arizona 78-63, remains winless in Big 12 play
The Colorado Buffaloes continued their struggles in Big 12 play, falling 78-63 to the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday afternoon at the McKale Center. The loss marks Colorado’s eighth consecutive defeat, dropping them to 9-10 overall and 0-8 in conference play. It’s the program’s longest losing streak since the 2008-09 season, when the Buffs dropped 12 straight games.
Despite the loss, head coach Tad Boyle remained optimistic about his team’s effort. “I’m proud of our guys for not losing their fight, and that’s what it’s going to take to win a game in this league,” Boyle said. “Eventually, I think we will [win], but I thought our game plan was good coming in here.”
The game was tightly contested in the first half, with Colorado even holding a brief lead late in the period. Julian Hammond III led the charge for the Buffaloes, scoring 19 points and hitting 4 of 6 from beyond the arc. He also dished out four assists, showcasing his leadership on the court. Javon Ruffin added 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting, but the Buffs struggled to keep pace with Arizona’s efficient offensive display in the second half.
After a close first half, with Arizona leading 33-31 at the break, the Wildcats took control in the second period. Colorado shot a respectable 44.4% from the field in the half but was outclassed by Arizona’s 56.7% shooting. The Wildcats also dominated in key statistical areas, outscoring the Buffs 19-10 on points off turnovers and 36-24 in the paint. Colorado’s 15 turnovers proved costly, as Arizona consistently capitalized on those mistakes.
The turning point came midway through the second half. With Colorado trailing by just six points after a Hammond three-pointer, Arizona responded with back-to-back triples from Anthony Dell’Orso and Henri Veesaar. This sequence extended the Wildcats’ lead to double digits, and the Buffaloes were unable to recover. Dell’Orso was particularly impressive, scoring 20 points and hitting 6 of 9 from three-point range.
Looking ahead, the Buffs will return to Boulder for a matchup against Arizona State on Tuesday, January 28, at 7 p.m. Despite their current struggles, Boyle’s squad will aim to regroup and secure their first conference win of the season. However, to do so, Colorado must address its turnover issues and improve its ability to close out games against high-caliber opponents like Arizona.