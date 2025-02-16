Colorado snaps 13-game losing streak with 76-63 win over UCF
The Colorado Buffaloes secured a much-needed victory on Saturday, ending their 13-game losing streak with a 76-63 win over UCF at home. The triumph marked their first Big 12 Conference win of the season, bringing their overall record to 10-15 and 1-13 in league play. UCF, now 13-12 overall and 4-10 in conference action, split the season series with Colorado.
Tad Boyle expressed his pride in his team’s resilience, emphasizing their perseverance despite recent struggles. “These guys have stuck together. They haven’t lost belief in each other or themselves, which is a testament to them,” Boyle said.
Andrej Jakimovski led the Buffs in scoring with 15 points, shooting 3-of-6 from beyond the arc while also grabbing seven rebounds. Assane Diop made a significant impact off the bench, recording a season-high 10 rebounds along with six points. Defensively, Colorado held UCF to just 34% shooting from the field while shooting 42% themselves.
A decisive 13-5 run early in the second half propelled the Buffs to a double-digit lead they would not relinquish. Jakimovski and Javon Ruffin played key roles in building the lead, and Colorado dominated the glass with a season-high 52 rebounds, far outpacing UCF’s 29.
Colorado’s defensive effort also stood out, particularly Jakimovski’s work against UCF’s leading scorer, Keyshawn Hall, who finished with 19 points on 6-of-14 shooting.
The Buffs will look to build on this momentum as they prepare for a tough road test against Iowa State on Tuesday. With their first conference win under their belt, Boyle’s squad will aim to carry their strong defensive play and rebounding dominance into their next challenge.