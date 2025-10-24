Colorado Buffaloes Faced With Difficult Decision Amid Chauncey Billups' Illegal Poker Investigation
Due to his recent arrest related to his involvement in underground illegal poker games, Chauncey Billups likely won't have his No. 4 unveiled on the CU Events Center's new Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball Wall of Honor anytime soon.
With the uniform numbers of five program greats already unveiled, Billups is one of five remaining former players waiting to visit Boulder for a proper game day recognition. The Denver native and 1996-97 All-American may be trapped in a major scandal that's currently rocking the NBA, but he still deserves his number to be recognized inside the CU Events Center out of respect for his on-court achievements.
Assuming he won't serve significant jail time, timing is everything for CU athletic director Rick George when it comes to honoring Billups and inviting him to Boulder. Colorado will likely consider waiting a few years, depending on how Billups' trial plays out.
Billups, the fifth-year coach of the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers, is one of 34 people who've been arrested following a years-long FBI investigation into illegal gambling activities that involved four Mafia families. Other notable NBA names arrested include Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach and former player Damon Jones.
While on immediate leave from the Trail Blazers, Billups will appear in a federal courthouse in Brooklyn on Nov. 24, according to ESPN.
Colorado Athletics Releases Statement on Chauncey Billups' Arrest
Per BuffZone, CU athletics released a statement in response to Billups' arrest.
“Chauncey Billups has been a valued member the CU Buffs community. CU Athletics learned Thursday through the media about the allegations against him. As this is an ongoing investigation which does not involve CU, we have no further comment."
MORE: Auburn On Flip Alert As Deion Sanders And Colorado Pursue 5-Star Commit
MORE: What the Advanced Analytics Say About Colorado vs. Utah
MORE: Hot Mic Catches How NFL Stars Feel About Travis Hunter
Chauncey Billups' Attorney Releases Statement
Billups' attorney, Chris Heywood, also released a statement denying his client's involvement in illegal activities.
"To believe that Chauncey Billups did what the federal government is accusing him of is to believe that he would risk his hall-of-fame legacy, his reputation, and his freedom," Heywood said in a statement. "He would not jeopardize those things for anything, let alone a card game.
"Furthermore, Chauncey Billups has never and would never gamble on basketball games, provide insider information, or sacrifice the trust of his team and the League, as it would tarnish the game he has devoted his entire life to."
Colorado Men's Basketball Wall of Honor
Including Billups, 10 players will be featured on Colorado men's basketball's Wall of Honor, which was created earlier this year.
- Chauncey Billups (1995-97)
- Alec Burks (2009-11)
- Jim Davis (1961-64)
- Spencer Dinwiddie (2011-14)
- Burdette "Burdie" Haldorson (1951-55)
- Jay Humphries (1980-84)
- Cliff Meely (1968-71)
- Andre Roberson (2010-13)
- Scott Wedman (1971-74)
- Derrick White (2016-17)
So far, Davis, Haldorson, Meely, White and Humphries' respective numbers have been unveiled on the wall. It's unclear when the remaining five will have their moment at the CU Events Center.