Kansas State Coach Calls on Colorado Basketball to 'Pony Up' in Offseason

BOULDER — Like many other coaches that the Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball team has battled this season, Kansas State Wildcats interim Matthew Driscoll was left impressed by the young core developing in Boulder.

After watching freshmen Isaiah Johnson and Ian Inman combine for 35 points in Colorado's 79-70 win over Kansas State on Wednesday, Driscoll called on the Buffs to "pony up" the necessary resources to keep their young players out of the transfer portal this offseason. Johnson should gain considerable interest from teams across the country, but coach Tad Boyle must also worry about Inman, Josiah Sanders, Jalin Holland and other young players potentially leaving.

Feb 21, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) releases the ball as Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Kanye Clary (1) defends in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"You Colorado people, I was in the league before, and you guys ought to be really proud of what you guys have in front of you," Driscoll said in his postgame presser. "If you take advantage of it, pony up, and do what you need to do to keep that young core together, you guys have a chance. You really do."

Driscoll's comments reaffirm that Colorado is entering an important offseason. Boyle's anticipated priorities include roster retention, player development and potentially adding a proven rebounder.

Feb 25, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado improved to 16-12 (6-9 Big 12) with Wednesday's win, surpassing last season's win total by two. While defense and rebounding have often lacked, Johnson and junior Barrington Hargress have stepped up as one of the Big 12's best backcourt duos.

Three regular season games remain before the Big 12 Tournament kicks off in Kansas City, Missouri.

Isaiah Johnson, Ian Inman Speak on Freshman Class

Feb 11, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Ian Inman (0) shoots a three-point shot against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Speaking to the media after Wednesday's win, Inman opened up on how Colorado's freshman class has come together this season.

"Ultimately, people like Isaiah and Josiah have always been in my ear saying, 'Yo, you got this.'" said Inman, who scored a career-high 17 points against Kansas State. "As a freshman class, I feel like we've drawn close together, and I really appreciate everybody."

Johnson is also well aware that something special could be brewing in Boulder.

"We've been through a lot," Johnson said of his freshman class. "Some of us were thrown into the fire early and some have come along, like Ian. We've grown together. We experience a lot being in tough road games. That is something you can't teach. You have to experience it. We have grown together a lot."

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Isaiah Johnson (2) of the Colorado Buffaloes dribbles the ball during the second half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Guard/forward Alon Michaeli and center Fawaz "Tacko" Ifaola have also seen decent minutes this season as true freshmen. Michaeli has 10 double-digit scoring performances, and Ifaola should continue to see opportunities amid graduate student Elijah Malone's struggles.

Colorado's freshmen will get another valuable learning opportunity on Saturday when they travel to face the No. 5 Houston Cougars, who've lost just one home game this season. Tipoff from Houston's Fertitta Center is set for 10 a.m. MT on ESPN2.