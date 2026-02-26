Kansas State Coach Calls on Colorado Basketball to 'Pony Up' in Offseason
In this story:
BOULDER — Like many other coaches that the Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball team has battled this season, Kansas State Wildcats interim Matthew Driscoll was left impressed by the young core developing in Boulder.
After watching freshmen Isaiah Johnson and Ian Inman combine for 35 points in Colorado's 79-70 win over Kansas State on Wednesday, Driscoll called on the Buffs to "pony up" the necessary resources to keep their young players out of the transfer portal this offseason. Johnson should gain considerable interest from teams across the country, but coach Tad Boyle must also worry about Inman, Josiah Sanders, Jalin Holland and other young players potentially leaving.
"You Colorado people, I was in the league before, and you guys ought to be really proud of what you guys have in front of you," Driscoll said in his postgame presser. "If you take advantage of it, pony up, and do what you need to do to keep that young core together, you guys have a chance. You really do."
Driscoll's comments reaffirm that Colorado is entering an important offseason. Boyle's anticipated priorities include roster retention, player development and potentially adding a proven rebounder.
Colorado improved to 16-12 (6-9 Big 12) with Wednesday's win, surpassing last season's win total by two. While defense and rebounding have often lacked, Johnson and junior Barrington Hargress have stepped up as one of the Big 12's best backcourt duos.
Three regular season games remain before the Big 12 Tournament kicks off in Kansas City, Missouri.
Isaiah Johnson, Ian Inman Speak on Freshman Class
Speaking to the media after Wednesday's win, Inman opened up on how Colorado's freshman class has come together this season.
"Ultimately, people like Isaiah and Josiah have always been in my ear saying, 'Yo, you got this.'" said Inman, who scored a career-high 17 points against Kansas State. "As a freshman class, I feel like we've drawn close together, and I really appreciate everybody."
Johnson is also well aware that something special could be brewing in Boulder.
"We've been through a lot," Johnson said of his freshman class. "Some of us were thrown into the fire early and some have come along, like Ian. We've grown together. We experience a lot being in tough road games. That is something you can't teach. You have to experience it. We have grown together a lot."
MORE: Deion Sanders Secures JUCO Cornerback Recruit Ahead of Spring Camp
MORE: Colorado's Lowest Position Grades Might Surprise Buffaloes Fans
MORE: Colorado Women's Basketball Impacts NCAA Tournament Chances With Latest Win
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE
Guard/forward Alon Michaeli and center Fawaz "Tacko" Ifaola have also seen decent minutes this season as true freshmen. Michaeli has 10 double-digit scoring performances, and Ifaola should continue to see opportunities amid graduate student Elijah Malone's struggles.
Colorado's freshmen will get another valuable learning opportunity on Saturday when they travel to face the No. 5 Houston Cougars, who've lost just one home game this season. Tipoff from Houston's Fertitta Center is set for 10 a.m. MT on ESPN2.
Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.