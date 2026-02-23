Miss Peggy Helps Colorado Women's Basketball Extend Win Streak
The Colorado Buffaloes have no shortage of loyal supporters, but none of them embody the spirit of Boulder quite like Miss Peggy Coppom.
At 101 years old, the Buffs’ beloved super fan remains a constant presence at Colorado athletic events. On Saturday night, she was back in the building at the CU Events Center in Boulder supporting the women’s basketball team, but when she appeared on the big screen in the fourth quarter, pom poms in hand, the arena erupted.
It was a reminder that in Boulder, community still fuels the Buffaloes
Stealing the Show
The crowd's roar said it all.
Miss Peggy, who turned 101 in November, is still going strong, continuing to show up for CU the way she has for decades dating back to the 1940s. That's when she and her twin sister, Betty, first started attending games together. Through decades of seasons, coaching changes and conference shifts the sisters were fixtures in the stands win or lose, rain or shine.
Even after Betty passed away in 2020, Peggy continued the tradition of showing up, faithfully cheering on their beloved Buffaloes.
So when the timeout camera found her Saturday night, the crowd instantly rose to its feet, cheering alongside her as she waved her pom pom with the same enthusiasm she's carried for generations.
The moment was captured and shared across social media and within minutes the responses mirrored the in-arena reaction. “We love Miss Peggy,” one fan wrote. Another writing, “THE GOAT,” and, “A Buff Treasure.”
What started out as a simple video board feature quickly became one of the night’s most memorable moments, and a reminder that in a college athletics era defined by constant change, Miss Peggy remains a steady reminder of what truly connects a program to its community.
More Than a Fan, Part of the Momentum
Colorado’s women’s basketball team seemed to feed off that surge of energy, closing out a pivotal Big 12 matchup against Texas Tech to secure its fifth straight win.
It was a win that proved that in Boulder, Miss Peggy is more than a spectator. She's part of the identity of Colorado athletics. Generations of players have come and gone. Coaches have cycled through, but win or lose, Miss Peggy has remained.
That kind of loyalty stands out in today’s college sports environment.
As college athletics continue to feel increasingly transactional, Miss Peggy represents something different. She's a reminder that, for all the changes that have become prevalent in college sports some things are still rooted in tradition.
MORE: NFL Legend Barry Sanders Speaks Candidly on Deion Sanders' Star Power
MORE: Why Julian Lewis Suddenly Matters More In The Big 12
MORE: Joseph Williams Drops Powerful Social Media Post Amid Colorado's Winter Workouts
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE
Imbedded in Colorado's Culture
Miss Peggy's fandom isn't reserved for the hardwood. Come fall, she'll be back out at Folsom Field, after all her relationship with Deion Sanders has become one of the most heartwarming storylines surrounding the program.
In 2024, “Coach Prime” made it a team goal to get Miss Peggy to a bowl game. The Buffaloes delivered, earning a trip to the Alamo Bowl to face BYU, though they ultimately fell short.
Last season’s 3–9 record was another step back, but with a healthy "Coach Prime" on campus, a new athletic director, new coaches, and fresh talent entering the building, the vibe around Boulder feels noticeably different than it did a year ago. The hope inside the building this spring feels grounded in something more sustainable than hype. It feels connected to culture, to pride, and to the people who fill the stands year after year, or decade after decade.
Saturday’s eruption at the sight of 101-year-old Miss Peggy waving her pom poms wasn't just a feel-good moment. It was a reflection of what makes Colorado special.
It also proved that as long as Miss Peggy is in the crowd, the Buffs will always carry a little extra juice.
Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.