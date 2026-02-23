Miss Peggy Helps Colorado Women's Basketball Extend Win Streak

The Colorado Buffaloes have no shortage of loyal supporters, but none of them embody the spirit of Boulder quite like Miss Peggy Coppom.

Dec 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fan Peggy Coppom during the second half against the Bellarmine Knights at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

At 101 years old, the Buffs’ beloved super fan remains a constant presence at Colorado athletic events. On Saturday night, she was back in the building at the CU Events Center in Boulder supporting the women’s basketball team, but when she appeared on the big screen in the fourth quarter, pom poms in hand, the arena erupted.

It was a reminder that in Boulder, community still fuels the Buffaloes

Stealing the Show

Dec 30, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fan Peggy Coppom before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The crowd's roar said it all.

Miss Peggy, who turned 101 in November, is still going strong, continuing to show up for CU the way she has for decades dating back to the 1940s. That's when she and her twin sister, Betty, first started attending games together. Through decades of seasons, coaching changes and conference shifts the sisters were fixtures in the stands win or lose, rain or shine.

Feb 21, 2013; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fans Peggy Coppom (left) and Betty Hoover (right) cheer on in the second half of the game against the Utah Utes at the Coors Events Center. The Buffaloes defeated the Utes 60-50. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Even after Betty passed away in 2020, Peggy continued the tradition of showing up, faithfully cheering on their beloved Buffaloes.

So when the timeout camera found her Saturday night, the crowd instantly rose to its feet, cheering alongside her as she waved her pom pom with the same enthusiasm she's carried for generations.

The moment was captured and shared across social media and within minutes the responses mirrored the in-arena reaction. “We love Miss Peggy,” one fan wrote. Another writing, “THE GOAT,” and, “A Buff Treasure.”

We love Miss Peggy 🦬 — $KØBUFF$ (@_jski7) February 22, 2026

What started out as a simple video board feature quickly became one of the night’s most memorable moments, and a reminder that in a college athletics era defined by constant change, Miss Peggy remains a steady reminder of what truly connects a program to its community.

More Than a Fan, Part of the Momentum

Feb 1, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes Director of Athletics, Fernando Lovo talks to fans during the first half against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s women’s basketball team seemed to feed off that surge of energy, closing out a pivotal Big 12 matchup against Texas Tech to secure its fifth straight win.

It was a win that proved that in Boulder, Miss Peggy is more than a spectator. She's part of the identity of Colorado athletics. Generations of players have come and gone. Coaches have cycled through, but win or lose, Miss Peggy has remained.

That kind of loyalty stands out in today’s college sports environment.

As college athletics continue to feel increasingly transactional, Miss Peggy represents something different. She's a reminder that, for all the changes that have become prevalent in college sports some things are still rooted in tradition.

Imbedded in Colorado's Culture

Apr 22, 2023; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach holds the hand of fan Peggy Coppom before the start of the spring game at Folsom Filed. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Miss Peggy's fandom isn't reserved for the hardwood. Come fall, she'll be back out at Folsom Field, after all her relationship with Deion Sanders has become one of the most heartwarming storylines surrounding the program.

In 2024, “Coach Prime” made it a team goal to get Miss Peggy to a bowl game. The Buffaloes delivered, earning a trip to the Alamo Bowl to face BYU, though they ultimately fell short.

Last season’s 3–9 record was another step back, but with a healthy "Coach Prime" on campus, a new athletic director, new coaches, and fresh talent entering the building, the vibe around Boulder feels noticeably different than it did a year ago. The hope inside the building this spring feels grounded in something more sustainable than hype. It feels connected to culture, to pride, and to the people who fill the stands year after year, or decade after decade.

Saturday’s eruption at the sight of 101-year-old Miss Peggy waving her pom poms wasn't just a feel-good moment. It was a reflection of what makes Colorado special.

It also proved that as long as Miss Peggy is in the crowd, the Buffs will always carry a little extra juice.