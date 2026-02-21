Colorado Football Showing Support For Women's Basketball Amid NCAA Tournament Push

The Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball team has a massive game against the No. 20 Texas Tech Lady Raiders on Saturday, Feb. 21 at the CU Events Center. The Buffs will have some extra support in the stands as Colorado football coach Deion Sanders and the football team will be in attendance.

Football Team Ready to Support Buffs' Tournament Push

Mar 7, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach JR Payne looks on during the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Colorado is right on the NCAA Tournament bubble and a win over Texas Tech would dramatically boost their chances to hear their name called on Selection Sunday. “Coach Prime” invited coach JR Payne and a couple players to speak to the Buffs’ football team.

“One of the best basketball coaches in the darn country. She supports you all, she comes out practice in the fall,” Sanders said. “They support us so we want to support them whole heartedly. So if you can, clear your busy schedule. Let’s go out and support them.”

The Buffs football team responded “Yes sir” to Deion’s message.

Colorado guard Maeve McErlane went up and spoke to the football team, asking for them for their support against Texas Tech on Saturday.

“This would be a huge win for us especially when it comes to March Madness and tournament play. With that being said, Texas Tech is a super hard place at to play because of their fans and their student section,” McErlane said. “If we could just have your guys’ support there on Saturday being loud and rowdy, that would just be great.”

Coach Prime and the squad will be in the building…What’s your excuse? 👀🦬 pic.twitter.com/ZzsJf50bJk — Colorado Women's Basketball 🦬 (@CUBuffsWBB) February 20, 2026

MORE: NFL Legend Barry Sanders Speaks Candidly on Deion Sanders' Star Power

MORE: Why Julian Lewis Suddenly Matters More In The Big 12

MORE: Joseph Williams Drops Powerful Social Media Post Amid Colorado's Winter Workouts

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Colorado’s Tournament Projection

Mar 7, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jade Masogayo (14) shoots a free throw against the TCU Horned Frogs during the fourth quarter at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

According to ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme, Colorado us among one of the last four teams in the tournament. Creme currently has the Buffaloes in the play-in facing the Clemson Tigers of the ACC, with the winning team earning as No. 12 seed and a date with the No. 5 seed Oklahoma Sooners of the SEC in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Mar 24, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach JR Payne yells at her team during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Colorado's record is currently 19-8 overall and 10-5 in Big 12 conference play. The Buffs are red hot and have won five straight games. Their last was a 78-70 road win over the Arizona Wildcats on Tuesday. Colorado missed the NCAA Tournament last season and will try to change that this season. They have three games remaining in the regular season before the Big 12 tournament tips off.

Beating Texas Tech will be a tall task. The No. 20 Lady Raiders come into the game with an overall record of 24-4 and 11-4 in Big 12 play. The two teams have yet to play this season. Texas Tech is coming off a blowout 87-56 win over the No. 15 ranked Baylor Bears on Wednesday.

Tip-off between the Buffs and Raiders is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on ESPN Plus. It should be a rocking atmosphere in Boulder.