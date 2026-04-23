Colorado Strengthens Roster With Transfer Portal Addition

With the significant losses the Colorado Buffaloes have experienced in the transfer to the front court, coach Tad Boyle had no choice but to find size in any way possible for Colorado in preparation for next season.

As a result of that need, Boyle has gone out and added more size to the Buffaloes on the interior, which should help Colorado keep pace in the Big 12.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Forward David Gomez

The addition comes in the form of forward David Gomez, who transfers from Charlotte and has previous experience playing professionally overseas with Spain’s national team.

Gomez brings solid size that Colorado could definitely use, standing at 6-9 and 235 pounds. During the 2025 season with Charlotte, Gomez appeared in just two games but averaged 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game.

In addition to his 2025 season with Charlotte, Gomez also had solid performances with Spain’s national team during FIBA’s U20 EuroBasket in 2024, where he averaged 8.3 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. His added experience at the professional level, combined with his experience at Charlotte, could help Gomez to be a solid addition in Boulder.

Gomez’s ability to bring a solid presence to the interior in the front court is something that the Buffaloes need, especially with the departures of forwards Bangot Dak and Sebastian Rancik to the transfer portal.

Jan 20, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Guard Alex Dickeson

Coach Boyle was also able to bring in additional depth for the backcourt as he added Australian guard Alex Dickeson.

For the Buffaloes, Dickeson brings a player who can contribute in all areas of the game, as he recorded 6.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game over the last three seasons with the Australian Youth National Team Program.

Standing at 6-4, Dickeson brings solid size on the perimeter and could help create turnovers and intense defensive pressure with his length. Dickeson has also developed into a solid passer, and the more he plays, the better he will be able to see the floor and make the right read.

While the main hole is in the frontcourt, adding a player like Dickeson should bring solid depth for the Colorado backcourt on both ends of the floor.

Colorado’s Current Frontcourt

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; North Dakota State Bison forward Noah Feddersen (34) shoots a free throw during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

After bringing in Gomez, the Buffaloes have now added two solid players to the front court from the transfer portal, with forward Noah Feddersen as the other key addition earlier this offseason.

Feddersen also brings good size to Boulder with his frame of 6-10 and 245 pounds. Last season with North Dakota State, Feddersen totaled 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game. Feddersen’s size is something that can significantly help the Buffaloes on the interior as they look to improve their defense in the paint and their ability to rebound the ball.

Overall, Colorado’s transfer additions of Gomez and Feddersen are a great start to an offseason that began with several questions. Adding this kind of size to the interior was something that Boyle had to do, and so far, it seems that he has found the exact types of players he was looking for.

This offseason started off looking like the Buffaloes were in a bad situation with the frontcourt, but now it seems that Colorado could be getting close to finding the size they need to compete in a very intense Big 12 conference in 2026.

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