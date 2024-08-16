Shelomi Sanders on leaving Colorado: “It just wasn’t good energy"
When the family business is sports, everyone’s voice sometimes is taken into consideration. The youngest daughter of Coach Prime, Shelomi Sanders, decided to take the opportunity to tell her truth and go into detail why she decided to leave Colorado for greener pastures. She seems to have found happiness by transferring to Alabama A&M to play for their women’s basketball team.
Deion Sanders didn’t think highly about his daughter entering the transfer portal either. He went on the record and said it was “stupid” for her to make the move back to an HBCU. Coach Prime believes in old school rearing wishing his daughter luck and further commented that his children should follow the parent and not the other way around.
Shelomi felt it was time for her to Pivot away from the rest of the family in Boulder and walk her own path by being a collegiate sports athlete on her terms. She recently jumped on a live interview, saying that last year was difficult. After getting feedback from her mother, Pilar Sanders, she came to the conclusion it was time to leave.
“I don’t want to say anything too bad,” Sanders said on a livestream. “It just wasn’t good energy. It wasn’t good vibes. There wasn’t enough being poured into me as a player and young lady. If I didn’t leave when I did, I promise you I would’ve quit.”
This will be the third stop in Sanders' young collegiate career, which started at Jackson State. She played 11 minutes in five games last season for the Buffs. Sanders' went to JSU after averaging 16 points per game and was named first team All-District for District 10 6A in Texas as a senior at Rockwall-Heath High School in 2022.
Shelomi Sanders transferred to Alabama A&M to play for the Lady Bulldogs Basketball team under Dawn Thornton in her first year as the women’s head basketball coach. He'll have two years of eligibility left. Hopefully, Coach Prime will be there to cheer on Shelomi once the Buffs Football season ends.