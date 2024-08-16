ESPN analyst believes the Sanders duo will end up in Dallas next year
The rumor mill is working overtime speculating where Deion Sanders will be in 2025. While Colorado loves all the spoils of having the “Prime Effect in Boulder. One thing the Buffs faithful could do without is all the naysayers trying to takedown their beloved coach with disrespect.
Everyone is Boulder has enjoyed the notoriety, hype and the financial gains since Coach Prime arrived on campus. But those same people must remember the train stays on the tracks only if the team is winning. Hopefully, the team is locked in and focused because the distractions haven’t stopped like Coach Prime dropping bars on hot tracks.
The chaos surrounding the CU football team has the same feeling as when Sanders was at Jackson State in 2022. The fans in Mississippi were taking a hard stand for Coach Prime like the ones in Colorado are doing now. The echoes of leaving and loud talk concerning their beloved are growing louder. As the season waned on the chatter got louder and the whispers of a departure were beginning to come from credible sources and the rest is history.
Here we are two years later and the noise is beginning to get a little louder. Last month, ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith while conversing with Paul Finebaum said that Coach Prime would be better at USC. The reasoning was suspect at best, but Sanders made it clear that he likes Colorado.
Thursday Morning, on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’, Mike Greenberg had a fantasy conversation about Coach Prime taking over as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys with Shedeur Sanders as quarterback. This is nothing new either. An NFL scout was recently quoted saying the Cowboys are working up a plan to "dump Dak" for 'Prime Time'.
Greenberg, like many other sports analysts, looks at the Sanders duo going back to their home state as big business from a marketing standpoint. The hype and attention would gain more traction than any point at Colorado. Also, the conversation of Shedeur Sanders going to Dallas will continue until Dak Prescott is under contract or traded. It appears Jerry Jones isn’t ready to ink a new deal at this point.
Shedeur, Bucky and Shilo Sanders had their own thoughts on the draft process on the 2Legendary Episode 2 with Deion Sanders Jr saying he doesn’t think Shedeur would be available to be picked by the Cowboys to draft him.
Coach Prime has said on numerous occasions he doesn’t have any desire to coach his son once they leave Colorado. That statement could be true, but the one problem that will continue to circle around Sanders is a “Perfect Timing” moment to be in Dallas.
The Buffs season can’t start fast enough to quiet down the noise with winning football games. Colorado opens the season with North Dakota State on Thursday, August 29