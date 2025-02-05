Tad Boyle and Buffaloes feeling Big 12 blues at the bottom
Your scribe thought it was a country song but research suggests the lyrics invading his brain come from the British rock group Coldplay. However, digging deeper confirms country icon Willie Nelson did sing, “The Scientist.” In fact, some music critics believe Nelson sang it better than Coldplay which released the song in 2002.
Regardless, the lyrics include, “Nobody said it was going to be easy, but nobody said it would be this hard.”
That’s the pervading feeling when thinking about this season for Colorado men’s basketball coach Tad Boyle. Everyone knew the revamped Big 12 was a basketball conference. For good reason. With the University of Kansas leading the way with four titles, conference schools have won 11 national championships in basketball.
For reference, the 16 football members have won three: TCU, BYU and the last, Colorado in 1990.
After losing two first-round selections and a second-round pick to last year’s NBA draft, Boyle and staff knew this would be a rebuilding year. That is an understatement. Colorado has yet to win a conference game and has four dates with nationally-ranked teams before the month is complete.
Nobody said it would be easy, but nobody thought it would be this hard. Typical of Boyle teams, for the most part the Buffs have been competitive and rarely blown out. In 15 seasons, the Greeley native has built a successful and reputable program. The 62-year-old is the school’s all-time winningest coach but has not tasted victory in the new year. He’s also old school.
Those close to Boyle know college basketball’s current state bothers the competitive but pleasant fella. I ran into the Buffs 18th coach at Bill McCartney’s recent celebration of life. Inside the basketball arena, it was strange seeing Boyle sitting in the seats and not prowling the court. “Hang in there,” flowed from my lips. Boyle nodded in affirmation.
Over the years the former captain of the KU basketball team has sent many players on to professional basketball, whether the NBA or other leagues around the globe. His program has been known to develop excellent hoops talent and quality young men.
The current state of abundant NIL money and a mercenary transfer portal flies in the face of Boyle’s principals. It takes time to sharpen skills and mold character of players who sign with the Buffs and begin their quest to prosper on and off the hardwood.
Nobody ever told Tad Boyle it would be easy, but with the changing landscape where players chase money and opportunity, many veteran coaches are saying, “Nobody thought it would be this disdainful.”
Fans love a winner and vote with their feet. Fewer are showing up for home games. The Buffs are averaging less than 7,000 a game. The only sellout this season will probably be when KU comes calling later in the month. Despite deep roots as a Jayhawk, nothing will irk the father of three more than half the February 24th crowd, possibly more, rooting for Colorado’s opponent.
It makes me think of the Colorado Rockies. As their struggles continue on the baseball diamond, often the Coors Field crowd has more supporters of the visitors than the hometown team that has not posted a winning season since 2018.
Tad Boyle is a winner. Always has been. Colorado has been blessed to have such a respected and successful hoops mentor for such an extended period of time. Buff fans can only hope the current football coach also decides to settle in and call Boulder home for an extended stay.
But Boyle is human. The challenges of a rebuilding season are the least of his concerns. In our brief conversation at Coach Mac’s service, Boyle also offered, “We’re gonna be okay.”
College basketball needs coaches like a man who has won 307 games while stalking the court, exhorting players and, occasionally, chewing on officials while always dressed traditionally with jacket and tie.
An outstanding guy, husband, father, man of faith and believer in the Buffs. Sure, the losses hurt but what hurts even more? The loss of direction in the sport Boyle dearly loves. It’s a hard reality to accept. He’s not alone.