Op-Ed: Travis Hunter deserves to play both ways in the NFL
Travis Hunter is one of the most fascinating prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, and yet, many analysts and fans continue to limit the conversation about his future by forcing him into traditional positional roles. The debate over whether he should be a cornerback or a wide receiver is missing the point entirely.
Hunter is a true football unicorn—someone who defies convention and has excelled at both positions at every level of the game. The insistence on boxing him into a traditional NFL role ignores both his unique skill set and the evolution of the game itself. Some analysts and fans refuse to believe in their potential until they prove themselves at the highest level. But in Hunter’s case, the debate over whether he is truly special should have ended long ago. He is already redefining what is possible on a football field.
The reluctance to accept Hunter as a legitimate two-way player is not based on logic or evidence—it’s rooted in outdated thinking. The argument that "it hasn’t been done before, so it can’t happen now" is one of the worst takes in sports history. People doubted Michael Vick’s ability to succeed as a dual-threat quarterback. They doubted Saquon Barkley’s ability to run between the tackles. They doubted Warren Moon’s ability to translate his CFL success to the NFL. Time and time again, these assumptions have been proven wrong.
Why should Hunter be any different? Just because we haven’t seen a player excel at both wide receiver and cornerback in the modern NFL doesn’t mean it’s impossible. Hunter isn’t just dabbling in both positions—he has played both ways at an elite level his entire career. The NFL is about talent, adaptability, and innovation. Hunter embodies all three.
A Career of Progression, Not Experimentation
One of the biggest misconceptions about two-way players is that it’s an unsustainable gimmick. Many analysts reference past players who occasionally played both ways, but none of those players followed the path that Hunter has. Charles Woodson, for example, played some offense in college but was primarily a cornerback. Jabrill Peppers was used situationally on offense but never as a full-time two-way player. Hunter is different. He has been playing both positions his entire life, from youth football to high school to college.
His endurance, skill set, and football IQ have all developed in tandem. Playing both ways isn’t something he’s suddenly trying—it’s ingrained in his football DNA. Every level of competition he has faced has required him to refine his game while maintaining this unique workload. For a player who has built his entire career around this dual role, the transition to the NFL is just another step in that progression.
The argument that “no one has done it before” ignores how much the game has evolved. Training methods, nutrition, recovery science, and game-planning strategies are far more advanced than they were even a decade ago. If there was ever a time for a player like Hunter to succeed in this role, it’s now.
The Logistical Challenge—Not an Impossibility
The primary hurdle for Hunter playing both ways in the NFL isn’t his ability—it’s the logistical concerns that come with it. Some argue that he won’t be able to attend both CB and WR meetings or practice enough at both positions. While that’s a valid challenge, it’s not an unsolvable one.
NFL teams have adapted their structures to fit unique players before. Teams restructure offensive schemes around elite quarterbacks. They change defensive formations to maximize dominant pass rushers. If a team is willing to draft Hunter, they need to be willing to adapt their system to get the most out of him.
A smart coaching staff will recognize that Hunter’s workload can be managed through strategic rest periods, specialized meeting structures, and a focus on efficiency. He doesn’t need to be in every practice rep to dominate on game day. His football IQ and instincts allow him to absorb information faster than most players, and his conditioning has been developed to handle a workload that no one else in the draft class can match.
The idea that he can’t handle this role because “no one else has done it” is shortsighted. If a team drafts Hunter, they need to commit to maximizing his impact. That means not only letting him play both ways but also building a plan that ensures he is always prepared to do so.
Packages Won’t Work—Hunter Needs Full-Time Snaps
One of the worst ideas circulating among NFL analysts is that Hunter should play primarily at CB with "offensive packages" or vice versa. This approach completely misunderstands who Hunter is as a player. Playing both ways isn’t a side project for him—it’s his entire identity.
Taking away half of his game would fundamentally change how he approaches football. He has spent 15 years training his body and mind to be engaged on every snap, no matter which side of the ball he’s on. Limiting him to "packages" would disrupt that rhythm. It would also make his presence predictable—if he only comes in for certain offensive plays, defenses will quickly adjust.
Rich Eisen recently acknowledged this flaw in the argument, saying, "If you don’t play him both ways and your best offensive weapon is standing right next to you on the sideline, how’s that going to play?" He’s right. You don’t draft a player like Hunter to let him watch from the bench.
The best way to utilize him isn’t by restricting him to a specific number of plays—it’s by letting him do what he’s always done. His snap count should remain high, likely around 90+ per game, to ensure he remains in the flow of the game. The only way to maximize his value is to keep him on the field as much as possible.
Travis Hunter Knows Who He Is—And So Does Deion Sanders
Hunter has been clear about his intentions. He plans to work out at the NFL Combine as a cornerback, but he has no plans to stop playing both ways. Deion Sanders has backed this up, making it known that teams should not draft Hunter if they don’t plan to use him at both positions.
Hunter isn’t just a talented prospect—he’s a revolutionary player who could redefine how we view positional roles in the NFL. His goal isn’t to fit into an existing mold. He’s creating a new one.
If an NFL team drafts Hunter with the intention of making him "just a CB" or "just a WR," they are making a massive mistake. His value isn’t just in his skill set—it’s in his ability to change the game. Limiting him would be like drafting Patrick Mahomes and making him a pocket passer. It would be like taking Deion Sanders and telling him not to return kicks.
Hunter is built to be on the field at all times. He has the endurance, skill, and mentality to handle a role that no one else has ever played at this level. If an NFL team wants to win, they need to embrace what makes him special—not try to change it.