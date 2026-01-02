Tad Boyle Calls Out NCAA For Allowing Former Pro James Nnaji Eligibility
Like many other college basketball coaches across the country, Colorado's Tad Boyle was left confused by the NCAA's recent decision to allow former NBA Draft pick James Nnaji four years of eligibility.
Nnaji was drafted by the New York Knicks in 2023 and suited up for the NBA Summer League that year before ultimately deciding to play professionally overseas. Because the 21-year-old Nnaji was never previously enrolled in a college, he was permitted to join the Baylor Bears, who will host the Buffs on Feb. 4.
Boyle shared his thoughts on the situation earlier this week, per BuffZone's Pat Rooney.
“It makes no sense to me,” Boyle told Rooney. “I’ve listened to (Michigan State coach) Tom Izzo, and I’ve talked to Tom Izzo. He called me after the Northern Colorado game. I’ve listened to (Arkansas coach) John Calipari, and I’ve talked to John Calipari. And both those guys, what they said and how they said it, I couldn’t agree more. And I think 95% of coaches feel the way they do."
Tad Boyle On College Athletics' Concerning Mindset
Boyle, who has led the Buffs since 2010, also called out college coaches and athletic directors for putting their own careers ahead of all else.
“The reality is, is as coaches, we’re all self-preservationists. And as athletic directors, we’re all self-preservationists. That’s human nature," Boyle told Rooney. "The problem that we have is we’ve got nobody — and when I say nobody, nobody — who’s looking at college athletics and saying, ‘What’s best for college football? What’s best for college basketball? What’s best for women’s college basketball? What’s best for women’s soccer?’ Nobody’s thinking of it. It’s all, ‘What’s best for me?’"
With his Buffs sitting 10-3 heading into nonconference play, Boyle admitted that he wouldn't necessarily rule out signing a player in Nnaji's situation. However, the move would have come at a cost, Boyle believes.
“I’m not saying I would never do it. But if I did, I would be breaking my promise to the guys I recruited," Boyle told Rooney.
Colorado currently has one of the youngest rosters in the Big 12. Several true freshmen saw significant minutes in non-conference play and are expected to remain key pieces in the new calendar year, namely point guard Isaiah Johnson, forward Alon Michaeli, and guard Josiah Sanders.
Colorado Set To Begin Big 12 Play At Arizona State
After losing three of their final five games to close nonconference play, the Buffs will visit the 9-4 Arizona State Sun Devils to open Big 12 action on Saturday. ASU is led by guard Maurice Odum (16.2 points, 6.2 assists per game) and center Massamba Diop (13.2 points, 1.5 blocks per game).
Tip-off between the Buffs and Sun Devils is set for 3 p.m. MT on ESPN2.
