Tad Boyle, Goc Malual Break Down Colorado's Strategy Before Season Opener

The Colorado Buffaloes are set to tip off their season against the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Monday. They’re heavy favorites in this game, with ESPN Analytics giving them a 92.6 percent chance to win.

However, the Wildcats are an aggressive team, and if they’re going to create an upset, it’ll be through creating issues with their pressure. Colorado coach Tad Boyle and forward Goc Malual broke down how they plan to handle that pressure after Friday’s practice.

What Tad Boyle has seen from the Abilene Christian Wildcats

Mar 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle watches play against the Utah Utes during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Boyle has analyzed the Wildcats’ players ahead of the Buffs’ season-opener, their on- and off-ball pressure has jumped off the screen.

During the Buffaloes’ three exhibition games in the preseason, he’s identified his team’s inability to handle ball pressure. He compared what he’s seen from Abilene Christian to some of the things he saw in those games.

“One thing about Abilene Christian is that they are very good at forcing turnovers,” Boyle said. “They pressure the ball, they pressure the passing lanes and we saw that against Marquette, we saw that against North Texas, but we didn’t see that against Saint Mary’s. The one thing about Marquette and North Texas is that we turned that ball over like we owned a bakery. We had 18 and 16.”

What Tad Boyle has told his team this week

Feb 21, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts in the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In response, Boyle has challenged his team throughout the week to limit those turnovers. Although he admitted he has more film to review over the weekend, he’s gained a good sense of what his team’s key to success is.

“We’ve got to be able to handle pressure,” Boyle said. “I think that’s the big thing, but I’ll become a little bit more familiar with them over the weekend as we get ready to tip off on Monday night.”

That is a sentiment that doesn’t just extend to Colorado’s inexperienced players, as even its veterans struggled with turnovers in its exhibitions.

Oct 20, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado player Barrington Hargress interviews during the Big 12 Media Days event at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Namely, star senior guard Barrington Hargress turned the ball over a team-high four times against North Texas. It was an uncharacteristic performance, considering he averaged just 1.2 turnovers per game in 2025.

How Goc Malual has taken to Tad Boyle’s challenge

But according to Malual, the team has responded well to Boyle’s challenge. Malual expressed a clear understanding of Boyle’s expectations when asked and talked about it as a team-wide buy-in.

“There’s just been a huge emphasis on ball pressure, especially on the defensive end,” Malual said. “There’s been a couple of drills that we’ve been doing to get ready for that, and we’re just going to do that until the game comes up. But even after the game, we’ll continue to do that. There are more games to come, so it’s just about stacking days and just getting into the habit of staying strong with the ball and decreasing turnovers.”

Colorado made sure to schedule plenty of tests on its non-conference schedule, and this may be one that sneaks up on it if it isn’t careful. The Buffaloes need to continue to buy into Boyle’s message, or it will run the risk of falling victim to costly turnovers to start the season.

The Buffs season will tip off on Monday at 7 p.m. MT.

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