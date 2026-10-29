One Colorado Player Takes Major Leap Ahead of Season-Opener

The Colorado Buffaloes will play the first game of their men’s basketball season in just five days against the Abilene Christian Wildcats. They’ll be showcasing a new-look squad, with just five returning players from last season’s roster.

But one of the key players to look out for is in that small group of returners. Guard Josiah Sanders has reportedly made a major leap since last season, and he and Buffs coach Tad Boyle discussed it at Big 12 Basketball Media Days.

Where Josiah Sanders has seen the most growth in his skill set

Oct 20, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado player Barrington Hargress and Josiah Sanders interview during the Big 12 Media Days event at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Sanders’ freshman season, he showed flashes of greatness, but his full body of work was far from his full four-star potential that he carried with him from high school. He averaged 4.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and .4 steals on 17.9 minutes per game.

The primary concern for him, though, was his shooting efficiency. He shot just 46.4 percent from the field and an abysmal 12.5 percent from 3-point range last season. But he stated at Big 12 Basketball Media Days that he’s gone to great lengths to mend that issue and explore the versatility of his skill set.

“My skill set has taken the biggest step forward in that I understand that I have a broad skill set,” Sanders said. “The fact that if I’m not having a good night doing one thing, I can do something else and provide that for the team. I was just trying to develop my jump shot so I can open up the court for my teammates and really have a three-level scoring game. So that was the biggest thing for me.”

What improvements Tad Boyle has seen in Josiah Sanders

Feb 1, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts in the first half against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boyle backed up Sanders’ assessment of himself by analyzing what allowed him to make those strides. While Sanders’ work during the offseason will likely be the main contributor to any improved offensive efficiency he sees, Boyle pointed to the experience he now has under his belt as his biggest teacher.

“His experience level as the year went on,” Boyle said. “There’s no greater teacher than experience. But his progress really came in his physicality. He’s a big, strong guy, and he really handled the physicality of the Big 12 well as a freshman. His skill set is an ongoing work in progress, as every college player’s is. But for Josiah, there’s no moment too big for him. He’s not afraid of the moment, and I think he’s got a lot of confidence in his abilities.”

Josiah Sanders’ added leadership benefit

Oct 20, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado player Josiah Sanders interviews during the Big 12 Media Days event at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But not being afraid of the moment isn’t something that’s strictly limited to on-court performance. It also means that Sanders hasn’t been afraid to make his voice heard despite still being an underclassman. He’s been taking it upon himself since the summer to assert himself as a leader on Colorado’s new-look squad, and thus far, it's added an extra benefit to his contributions to the team.

“It was definitely a quick change,” Sanders said. “I came in last year as a freshman and hadn’t really experienced anything. But I feel like the experiences I had last year set me up well for this year because I’m able to share those with the freshmen and the other kids that we have. So, for me, I’m taking on that leadership role. Just using my voice, trying to be more vocal, trying to make sure all of the guys are comfortable because I know what it was like just a year ago.”

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