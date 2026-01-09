How To Watch Colorado vs. Texas Tech: Preview, TV Channel, Prediction

While not against heavyweights, conference play has started as well as for the Colorado Buffaloes as fans could have hoped. Coach Tad Boyle's Buffs (12-3, 2-0 Big 12) beat Arizona State on the road and Utah at home, creating a big-game feel for when the No. 14-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-4, 1-1 Big 12) come to Boulder.

How to Watch

When: Saturday, Jan. 10 at 5 p.m. MT



Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado



TV Broadcast: CBS Sports Network



Radio Call: KOA 850 AM and 94.1 FM

Colorado Buffaloes Host No. 14 Texas Tech

Jan 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) talks to a referee during the second half against the Utah Utes at CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado opened Big 12 play 2-0 for just the third time in program history with a resilient 85-73 win over the Utes last Wednesday. It was arguably the Buffs' best defensive effort all season, as Utah shot just 39 percent from the field and made only two 3-pointers in the second half.

Utes guard Terrance Brown, the conference's third-leading scorer, was held to just 5-for-17 shooting and had three turnovers. Utah also struggled to move the ball, logging 11 assists.

Returners guided the offense to consistency, as forwards Sebastian Rancik and Bangot Dak combined for 35 points. Rancik's 19 led the Buffaloes, while Dak's 16 came alongside 12 rebounds and three blocks. The pair accounted for nearly half of Colorado's second-half points, when Dak had all his swats and four offensive boards.

Jan 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes forward Kendyl Sanders (13) fouls Colorado Buffaloes forward Sebastian Rancik (7) in the second half at CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Guards Isaiah Johnson and Barrington Hargress had down nights for their standards, but still combined for 21 points on 15 shots. Forward Alon Michaeli contributed 10 points and six rebounds.

While never quite pulling away, Colorado maintained control throughout to set the stage for a marquee matchup at home against the Red Raiders. The Buffaloes must ramp up their rebounding and physicality, especially Dak, who is playing the best basketball of his career.

"Good team victory," Boyle said. "I feel like the ceiling of this team continues to be higher than where we're playing. We had that thing to a 10-point game multiple times in the first half. By the second half, we couldn't break it open."

MORE: Why Colorado Buffaloes Are Dominating Transfer Portal Despite Rough Season

MORE: Colorado's Jordon Seaton Sends Strong Message To Ohio State Cousin Entering Transfer Portal

MORE: Deion Sanders to Cleveland Browns Comes With Big Warning

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Texas Tech Enters Boulder With March In Sight

Texas Tech players JT Toppin and Christian Anderson walk up the floor during a non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, at United Supermarkets Arena. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas Tech is, far and away, the best foe Colorado will have faced this season. Beating then-No. 3 Duke in the mecca of basketball isn't for the faint of heart, but the Red Raiders did so last December at Madison Square Garden.

But they've struggled against other ranked foes, the latest a rough road loss to No. 7 Houston. Texas Tech also fell short against No. 14 Illinois, No. 17 Arkansas and got blasted by No. 1 Purdue, but coach Grant McCasland's squad is poised to break through in March after an Elite Eight appearance last season.

Stars lead the show in the frontcourt and backcourt. Forward JT Toppin is the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year and consensus All-American, soon to be in contention for Naismith Player of the Year. He's averaging 20.9 points and 10.9 rebounds with consistent production against some of the nation's toughest defenses.

In Toppin's lone matchup against Colorado last season, a 91-75 win to Texas Tech in Lubbock, he dropped 30 points and 14 rebounds.

But an ascending partner in crime now joins him, guard Christian Anderson. The explosive 6-3 sophomore is averaging 19.6 points (five performances of 26 or more) and a team-high 75 assists while knocking down 42.5 percent of his 3s.

Colorado Vs. Texas Tech Prediction

Even amid ineptitude last season, Colorado's average Big 12 home loss came by just 8.4 points. So expect a close game with the much-improved Buffs, but Texas Tech's star power will out-clutch their youth, 84-77.