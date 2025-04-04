Women's Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Colorado Buffaloes Targets
In the transfer portal and NIL era, Colorado Buffalos coach JR Payne has dealt with a revolving door of talent for the Buffaloes.
In 2024, Colorado Buffaloes players Frida Formann, Kindyll Wetta, Sara-Rose Smith and Kennedy Sanders were the only returning members of Colorado's NCAA Tournament run to the Sweet 16 the year prior. After a 21-win campaign ending in the second round of the WBIT, just Sanders, who medically redshirted in 2023, remains.
Formann, Wetta and Smith graduated alongside one-year transfer rentals Lior Garzon, Johanna Teder and Nyamer Diew. The Buffaloes' veteran presence now requires reinforcements, as Jade Masogayo is the only senior-to-be on the roster.
Four underclassmen transferred out of Boulder as well, including three of the Buffs' four-person freshman class last season: Grace Oliver, Erin Powell and Lova Lagerlid. Sophomore Ayianna Johnson also hit the road after transferring from the Minnesota Golden Gophers in 2024.
As it stands, the depth chart consists of three guards and six forwards. Logyn Greer, Arianna Gooden, Jade Crook, Sophie Zadel and Isa Hämäläinen make up a formidable crop of freshmen. Masogayo, Sanders, Tabitha Betson and Emilia "JoJo" Nworie return, leaving six open scholarship spots to fill through the portal.
Here are four players Colorado could target to propel further into its Big 12 future:
Laura Ziegler, Forward, Saint Joseph's Hawks
The Buffs went under the radar last portal cycle after its pursuits of high-profile names went awry, so landing Ziegler could make a massive splash. The 6-2 wing averaged 17.5 points and 10.4 rebounds per game with St. Joe's and was a Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year finalist.
Ziegler is a dynamic scorer who would instantly create a dominant frontcourt duo with Masogayo. The junior from Denmark scored 43 points against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers in February and was one win away from leading Saint Joseph's to March Madness for the first time in 11 years.
Avery Howell, Guard, USC Trojans
If the Buffaloes want to return to March Madness after falling short this past season, Howell could be one to call. As a freshman, she averaged 7.5 points per game and shot 39.9 percent from 3-point range Naismith National Player of the Year JuJu Watkins.
When Watkins went down with an ACL tear in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Howell stepped up to score 18 points in back-to-back contests against the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Kansas State Wildcats. The 6-foot combo guard learned from a future superstar and quickly flashed stardom of her own when thrust into the spotlight.
Lovisa Asbrink Höse, Forward, Florida Atlantic Owls
While three of Colorado's incoming freshmen are 6-3 or taller, Höse could add vital depth and prowess on the glass to the frontcourt, especially with the departure of Smith, the team's leading rebounder.
The 6-7 Swede averaged 3.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in just 14.2 minutes per game with FAU. Over 40 minutes, the freshman's numbers translate to 9.4 points and 10.2 rebounds.
Moriah Murray, Guard, Penn State Nittany Lions
The Buffs' offense is at its best when guided by the long ball. The absence of Formann, Colorado's all-time leader in 3-pointers, was heavily felt for 18 games last season. Murray fits the exact build Payne may be looking for to replace her.
She averaged 10.4 points per game on a 37.8 percent clip from long distance as a sophomore in Happy Valley, ninth-best among qualifying Power Five shooters. Murray also shot 96 percent from the free throw line, albeit in a limited sample size. Her accuracy and aggression are just what Colorado needs to open up the rest of its offense.