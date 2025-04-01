What New York Giants' Brian Daboll Said About Evaluating Travis Hunter In NFL Draft
Colorado Buffaloes cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The New York Giants hold the No. 3 overall pick and could be the future destination for Hunter.
The Giants have been one of the top teams projected to land Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, but with the signing of quarterback Russell Wilson, the odds of them drafting a quarterback have dwindled. Though it is still possible Sanders is drafted by the Giants, the team is more likely to go in a different direction.
At the NFL league meetings in Florida, New York Giants coach Brian Daboll spoke to the media, immensely praising Hunter. Daboll discussed that the versatility of Hunter makes the evaluation process take longer.
“It takes a long time to evaluate because there’s a lot of tape,” Daboll said. “It’s really remarkable what he has done and the ability to perform at that level, not really getting rest. So, he’s been a fun player to evaluate and to meet and talk with. He’s a heck of a player.”
One of the major debates regarding Hunter is which position he will play in the NFL. In the offseason, the Giants hired Troy Brown as an offensive assistant. When Brown played in the NFL, he played wide receiver, but also defensive back.
“It’s good to have Troy on board with us,” Daboll said. “He’s been a very productive player for the 15 years he’s played, but he’s also played DB. One year, I think he was second on a team in interceptions.”
Having a coach who has experience playing offense and defense in the NFL could make the New York Giants an ideal landing spot for Hunter.
As for which position the Giants are evaluating Hunter, Daboll confirmed the team is evaluating him at both positions.
Colorado will hold their NFL Showcase on April 4, where Hunter will work out in front of NFL Personnel after not participating in the NFL Scouting Combine or the Big 12 pro day. While the Giants will likely have personnel attend Colorado’s pro day, it is unlikely that Daboll himself will be present.
“Pro days, usually I don't attend pro days. I do private workouts, I’ve done a number of them,” Daboll said.
Without giving away too many details, Daboll discussed the process that the team goes through ahead of the draft.
“There’s an extensive process that we go through and talking with a variety of people and meeting with these players and doing a variety of things, and you know, where in the middle of that,” Daboll said. “The zooms and then the private meetings and then the 30 visits and all those types of things play into it, and then most importantly, you have to evaluate the film.”
In 2024, Hunter’s Heisman-winning season, the Colorado star recorded 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 36 combined tackles, one tackle for loss, four interceptions, and 11 passes defended.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.