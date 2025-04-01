Titans Leadership To Skip Colorado Pro Day But Have Big Plans For Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan and president of football operations Chad Brinker won't make the trip to Boulder for the Colorado Buffaloes' pro day on Friday, albeit for an understandable reason.
Their decision to miss the event isn't due to lack of interest in Colorado's top draft prospects. After having met with quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter plenty throughout the NFL draft process, it appears the Titans don't need an extra look, at least in Boulder.
The Titans will instead host Sanders and Hunter for a private workout on April 9, per Rapoport. The workout will be viewed by a "large Tennessee contingent" as Callahan and Brinker are holders of the first overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Both Sanders and Hunter are strong candidates for the first overall pick, but all signs point to Tennessee selecting a quarterback following a shaky second season from Will Levis. The Titans also have immense interest in Miami signal-caller Cam Ward, who recently held a private workout with Tennessee.
"There's still plenty of stuff that we have to work through," Callahan said, per Tennessee's team website. "We'll still do our due diligence on all the players. We'll do the same thing with Shedeur. He has a pro day, we'll have a private with him. Same thing with Travis Hunter."
At this week's NFL league meetings in Florida, Callahan shared some encouraging words on his relationship with Sanders.
"Our interactions with him have been really positive," Callahan said, per A to Z Sports' Buck Reising. "I've really enjoyed him. I've liked his demeanor, I like the way he comes across. He's confident without being over the top, which is a good thing. I've enjoyed it. I wouldn't say I know him as good as some of the people that have worked with him for a long time, but all of our interactions have been positive. I'm excited to see what he can bring."
From Sanders' perspective, he's simply riding the rollercoaster of the NFL draft process. Sanders, the son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, is no stranger to the spotlight, but the soon-to-be NFL quarterback is still navigating unknown territory.
"It's cool," Sanders told NFL Network's Bucky Brooks regarding his pre-draft life. "It's definitely a learning experience. A lot of things aren't in your control. Getting the knowledge from Dad, coaches, family and friends and everybody that's supporting me and helping me through this process, it's extremely important. I'm thankful that I have those resources."
Rapoport also reported last week that Sanders will work out for the Cleveland Browns soon after Colorado's pro day.
Sanders and Hunter will know their NFL fate shortly, as the 2025 draft kicks off April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Other notable Buffs who will participate in Colorado's pro day include safety Shilo Sanders, defensive linemen Chidozie Nwankwo and BJ Green II, and wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr., LaJohntay Wester and Will Sheppard.