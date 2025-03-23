Buffs Beat

Gonzaga Bulldogs End Colorado Buffaloes' Season In WBIT Second Round

A strong 2024-25 season for the Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball team came to a close on Sunday in the second round of the WBIT. With star guard Frida Formann sidelined due to injury, the Buffs lost to the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the CU Events Center.

Jack Carlough

Mar 7, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs center Sedona Prince (13) blocks a shot by Colorado Buffaloes forward Jade Masogayo (14) during the third quarter at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images
Another winning season under the leadership of coach JR Payne has come to a close for the Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball team on Sunday.

After falling just short of an NCAA Tournament bid, the Buffs were given a No. 1 seed in the second-ever Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament. Colorado beat Southeastern Louisiana in the first round on Thursday before running into the talented Gonzaga Bulldogs on Sunday. Inconsistent play on the offensive end doomed Colorado in a 64-55 loss at the CU Events Center in Boulder.

The Buffs' ninth season under Payne ended with the program's fifth straight postseason appearance and a 21-13 overall record.

JR Payne
Colorado basketball coach JR Payne during the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Colorado Buffaloes on Friday, November 25, 2022 in Knoxville Tenn. Kns Lady Hoops Colorado / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

"I told the team I was really proud of the way everyone persevered throughout the season," Payne said. "There were so many challenges and different things. It wasn't just one or two people that stepped up when they were needed. It was every single person, every staff member. Everyone that touched our program did more than they needed to at different times. I'm really proud of our players for having that resiliency throughout the season."

On Sunday against the Bulldogs, Lior Garzon stepped up with 15 points and Jade Masogayo followed with 11. No other Buff scored more than six points as the team finished 18-for-46 (39.1 percent) from the field and 5-for-18 (27.8 percent) from deep.

"I thought we got some good looks that didn't fall like maybe they normally do," Payne said. "I also think they're really, really long and contest shots very well on the perimeter. Inside, things were pretty contested."

Colorado began the game on a 10-2 run before going cold offensively. After scoring only nine points in the second quarter, the Buffs were outscored 25-17 in the third quarter.

Sunday marked the final college game for Colorado seniors Kindyll Wetta, Sara-Rose Smith, Frida Formann, Nyamer Diew, Johanna Teder and Garzon. Formann, who closes her career as the Buffs' all-time leading 3-point maker, was sidelined due to injury.

A Colorado native who played all four of her college seasons in Boulder, Wetta recorded four points, four assists and four rebounds in her final game.

"I'm gonna miss my teammates more than anything," Wetta said. "It's a great atmosphere, great people, love them to death. But I know that those will be lifelong relationships that I'll always have."

Kindyll Wetta
Mar 24, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Kindyll Wetta (15) and Kansas State Wildcats center Ayoka Lee (50) fight for the ball during the third quarter at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

After transferring from Missouri, Smith spent her final two college seasons with the Buffs.

"I'm just grateful for the relationships that I've had and the experiences that I've had," the Australian guard said. "I wouldn't change it for the world. I lived in another country for five years, and that experience is second to none. You find your home away from home."

Gonzaga's season will continue on Thursday with a WBIT quarterfinals matchup against Minnesota.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

