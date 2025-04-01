What Went Wrong For Utah Jazz Rookie Cody Williams? Former First-Round NBA Draft Pick
Cody Williams knows how to live in the shadows.
His older brother, Jalen Williams, immediately burst onto the NBA scene to make All-Rookie and All-Star teams with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Meanwhile, Cody has been nothing more than a step behind.
Williams has averaged just 4.6 points and 2.3 rebounds on 32.3 percent shooting through a disappointing first 50 NBA games with the Utah Jazz. With seven contests left and Utah dead last in the Western Conference with a 16-59 record, Williams's No. 10 overall draft selection in 2024 has left many puzzled.
So, what caused the former McDonald's All-American's futile first impression?
After a star-studded high school career, Williams became the Colorado Buffaloes' highest-ever rated recruit. Bright-eyed yet oft-injured, he persevered to 11.9 points per game on 55.2 percent shooting during his lone season in Boulder.
Scouts and fans had Williams penciled in as a first-round pick since his time at Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona. They expected the swingman to quickly join his brother in the NBA and become the Buffs' first-ever "one-and-done," but skepticism about his readiness, especially on offense, mounted.
The heat was on for Williams to enter the league strong, especially alongside fellow Colorado draftees Tristan da Silva (Orlando Magic) and KJ Simpson (Charlotte Hornets).
Almost immediately, concerns reared their ugly head. Williams was passive when tasked to start for the Jazz, averaging just 3.2 points on 27 percent shooting and 19 percent from 3 in 18.7 minutes and logging six scoreless appearances. The lottery pick was sent down to the G League on Nov. 25 due to this tumultuous start.
MORE: Deion Sanders Signs New Contract: Social Media Reaction
MORE: Deion Sanders Signs $54 Million Contract Extension With Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Star-Studded Pro Day: Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter Headline
Williams has desperately attempted to put his offensive attributes on display with the Salt Lake City Stars, averaging 17.1 points on 15.6 shots and a 26 percent usage rate in 11 G League competitions. However, that success hasn't amounted to much when recalled back to Utah, as Williams has seen two more G League stints since his initial demotion.
While other Jazz rookies Kyle Filipowski and Isaiah Collier have made strides in several aspects over the past few months, Williams has had to make baby steps. An ankle sprain on Jan. 20 sidelined the forward for over two weeks, leading to a gradual return to action throughout February.
Williams then started to show signs of life despite the number of stunts to his development. During a 10-game stretch from Feb. 22 to Mar. 12, he averaged 7.4 points on 44 percent from the field, 44 percent (12-for-27) from 3 and 89 percent from the free throw line.
Williams's defense has never been a question mark either, as a strong 6-7 frame and solid lateral quickness allow him to guard most positions and heighten his toughness on a Jazz team with nothing to lose. If Williams hopes to expand his game, he has already laid a solid defensive foundation.
As his rookie year winds down, Williams must learn from certain mistakes made since his first dribble on the CU Events Center hardwood nearly 18 months ago. Aggression, technique and confidence are still lacking in the former Colorado forward's game with year two in Utah months away.
If Williams hopes to emerge from the shadow of his All-Star older brother and avoid the ever-growing club of busted NBA lottery picks, his mentality is where it could begin.