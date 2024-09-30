Coach Prime won't reveal Travis Hunter's best side with challenge from NFL All-Pro
Deion Sanders, head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, refused to confine his two-way star, Travis Hunter, to just one position, despite being pressed by former NFL wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson. During a recent episode of "Nightcap," hosted by Johnson and Shannon Sharpe, Johnson shared his belief that Hunter is a better wide receiver than cornerback, but Sanders remained cryptic.
"I ain't telling ya nothing," Sanders replied. "I'm treating you like a pro scout. You're gonna have to find out on your own. I know the answer." Coach Prime's response reflected his intention to let Hunter's versatility and performance on the field speak for itself. He acknowledged that while Hunter has had more opportunities to shine as a wideout, that doesn’t necessarily mean his skill set as a cornerback is lacking.
Travis Hunter continues to keep his name in Heisman race
Johnson, known for his confidence and charisma, suggested that the best way to evaluate Hunter’s abilities would be to face him head-to-head on the field. "The teacher that I am, I don't do it with words," Johnson said. "I put the cleats on and show. So I'll come out there and route Travis' ass up and then I'll lock him up." While Johnson's bold statement amused the audience, Coach Prime pushed back at the idea of using his star player as an example, reminding the podcast host of Hunter's tremendous impact on both sides of the ball.
This debate touches on a larger issue for Hunter and Coach Prime—whether or not Hunter should focus on one position in the future. Sanders acknowledged that defining Hunter solely as a wide receiver or cornerback could lead to dissatisfaction among fans. If he’s exclusively a receiver, fans might wonder what he could accomplish on defense, and vice versa. Hunter's electrifying performances as both a wideout and cornerback have captivated college football audiences, with 46 receptions for 561 yards and six touchdowns on offense, alongside 15 tackles, two interceptions, and three pass breakups on defense.
Deion Sanders jokes about pulling and "Eli, LaVar Ball, and LeBron" for Shedeur
As much as Sanders wants to maximize Hunter's versatility, there may come a time when Hunter will need to specialize in one position, especially if he transitions to the NFL. Though Sanders himself once played multiple positions, it's rare to see a player balance offensive and defensive roles for an extended period in professional football. For now, fans can enjoy Hunter's two-way brilliance without worrying about what the future holds.