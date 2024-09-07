Colorado uses perfect "Gold Top" uniform combination against Nebraska
The Colorado Buffaloes are in traditional threads on the road on Lincoln against Nebraska. A "Gold dome" uniform combination with black lettering on white jerseys with gold trims. All of this to go with gold pants.
A near complete opposite from the metallic touches from CU's home opener black helmet and back pants. It's similar to the most commonly-used uniforms of the past with a few touch-ups. Just the right touch for the "Red Letter" rivalry, especially in prime time.
This will be the backend of a home-and-home between the Buffs and Huskers. Colorado enters a must-win early in the season, both teams improving from last year's win for CU. Coach Prime and the Buffs were dealt many surprises early last season and then the wheels fell off in conference play. It’s a new chapter as the Buffs look to stay perfect in 2024.
Heisman hopefuls Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders lead the Buffs into a huge battle. Colorado faces Nebraska at Memorial Stadium for the non-conference affair at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.